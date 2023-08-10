For 20 years, Shirley Gage served as program director for Green Street Recreation Center in Longview. During her tenure, she oversaw a variety of programs and activities at the center where membership is made up mostly of seniors.
The once-lively center at 814 S Green St. previously held line dancing, Bunco, an annual garage sale and more.
It now mainly serves as a hub for seniors to gather for games of bingo and other social activities. During the holiday season, it's also utilized by District 3 Councilman Wray Wade for his annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
On Wednesday, the center was full of seniors not there to participate in games or socialize, but to provide input on how the facility should be utilized.
The meeting was held by the city's Parks and Recreation Department. Director John Albertson led the meeting and was assisted by Assistant City Manager MaryAnn Hagenbucher. District 4 Councilman John Nustad also was present.
As questionnaires about programming at the center were passed out, Albertson said he had two objectives for the meeting — to find out what was being done successfully and how to move forward in the future.
The questionnaire had three questions: what programming/events/trips would you be interested in seeing at the center; what current programs do you feel should be improved and provide examples for how; and are there any other concerns you feel need to be addressed at the center?
One attendee asked about the return of group trips, which once was common with seniors at the center. Albertson said he's spoken with staff in the Parks and Recreation Department about bringing back group trips and said an informal events committee for the center is a possibility.
Other questions included inquiring about the return of the center's garage sale event as well as the possibility of bringing back Bunco and adding and illuminated bingo board.
Another attendee asked if the city would consider offering joint memberships between recreation centers, such as Green Street and the Paula Martin Jones center, so its pools could be utilized for water aerobics.
Gage said better advertising of the center would help it rebuild its programs and potentially bring in new members. She recalled the days when the facility would be abuzz with members line dancing and an article in the News-Journal about the dancing that helped bring in a large number of attendees.
According to Gage, in the years since she retired as program director in 2012, she's heard from several seniors about the lack of available activities at the center. She referenced an event that used to be held at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, where local entertainment would be hired and seniors would dress up and perform skits.
Current Program Director Malinda Fried has been in the position for a year and said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in why membership and programming have decreased.
"When COVID hit, it hit really hard," Fried said. "It seemed like it just put a halt to everything, and because of COVID, some things had to fall away, but now we get things back on track."
She believes Wednesday's meeting will help revitalize efforts at the center and the facility will "bounce back."
Fried said she wants to see more informational classes offered at the center and continued visits by elder law attorneys.
The Parks and Recreation Department's next move will be to take the input, organize it and determine what can be done to move the center forward, Albertson said. He anticipates another meeting at the facility to go over findings and inform members about any changes the department intends to implement.
Future public meetings will be scheduled to gather input about the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and the Broughton Recreation Center.