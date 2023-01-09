Change is coming to Pine Tree ISD — or perhaps it’s more accurate to say change has come and more will follow.
PTISD leaders, though, are embracing what needs to be done to serve students as the school district continues celebrating its 175th anniversary with a special event Feb. 4.
“We’re actually the second-oldest continuously operating school in the state of Texas,” said Steve Clugston, who has been Pine Tree’s superintendent for five years.
The school was established Oct 10, 1847, in tandem with Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The church and school initially met under a pine tree, giving birth to the district’s name.
“The fact it started from those humble beginnings 175 years ago and we’re still out there as a community educating children to this day — it’s pretty significant,” Clugston said.
Among the things he praised about the district are its alumni. Clugston said they make the school unique.
“I don’t think I’ve ever met a group of alumni that have more pride in the place they went to school,” he said.
And that, Clugston said, doesn’t happen by accident.
“There’s a love and pride that’s been poured into this school and this community in Longview,” he said.
Linda Nelson is a 1980 Pine Tree graduate who returned to teach in the district 25 years ago. Her daughter also is a Pine Tree graduate.
And she works with five other teachers she taught at Pine Tree. Today, she teaches technology classes and works in the career and technology program.
The district is different now compared with when she attended school there — bigger, but it still has a community feel, and her co-workers have been like family.
She praised Pine Tree’s career and technology education program.
“That is huge, because not all students are college bound, and there are so many programs we offer here that they’re able to graduate with a certification,” she said, adding that the district has so much available to students.
“I am still here because I like my co-workers and my students,” Nelson said. “I think they’ve got the best interests of the kids (as their focus).”
Challenges
While Clugston’s wife is from East Texas, he grew up outside of Dallas. His 32-year-career had introduced the district to him, though, before he ever worked here.
“Pine Tree, to me … was always one of those places that was well respected and did well in a whole lot of things. To me it was a mini Highland Park in East Texas,” he said, and recalled applying to Pine Tree earlier in his career.
“At that time, my skill set wasn’t what Pine Tree needed,” he recalled. The district at that time consisted mostly of middle and upper-middle class families, with mostly two-parent families who supported the school.
“You fast-forward to today — we have a clientele that has more needs. That fits my skills a little better,” he said.
The challenges Pine Tree is facing aren’t unique, Clugston said, describing the erosion of the traditional family unit, along with the effects of drugs and poverty. Many students don’t go home to a stable home environment. Also, the area's older housing stock attracted more low-income families, Clugston said. A majority of Pine Tree's students are considered economically disadvantaged.
“It’s kind of changed what we do a little bit,” he said, explaining that the school has to fill in gaps to provide things children once got at home.
“We’re no longer just keepers of knowledge,” he said. “This world these kids are growing up in, it’s about the ability to think, to problem solve and work with others. “
Pine Tree’s goal, though, is to make the district “the place to be.”
“We’re going to do that with a whole lot of kids people don’t think you can do it with,” Clugston said. “There is no doubt in my mind. I see us moving in that direction every year. I see our kids doing great things. I love our kids.”
It takes more work, he said, a little more love and a lot of people who believe it’s possible.
“It’s a long way from impossible,” Clugston said.
And so enters another change, one designed to offer another way to help Pine Tree students be successful.
'Marketing Pine Tree'
The Feb. 4 event will celebrate the district's 175th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the basketball team that brought home a state title. It also will raise money for the district's education foundation. Like most other school education foundations, the organization has been providing grants to help teachers with programs or tools they wanted in their classrooms.
The school, however, has asked, and Clugston said the foundation agreed, to a change in where its money is going.
Instead of grants for teachers, the foundation will start providing grants to support students' needs. It could be for a student who can't afford to attend a camp he or she is interested in at LeTourneau University, for instance. It could provide a graduating senior who can't afford it a laptop to take to college. It could provide poor students the items they need to outfit their dorm room at college.
The grants also could buy students the tools they need to join the workforce after graduating with some kind of certification from the career and technology program.
An effort to tell the community what Pine Tree is about and to recruit more support for the district and for the education foundation is led by Kerri Daugbjerg and Jody Berryhill.
Daugbjerg is a Pine Tree graduate who has years of experience in education, and she is a former Pine Tree school board member. Berryhill worked for 32 years at Pine Tree, including six years as athletic director. Together they are directors of community engagement, working to build connections between the community, the school district and the foundation.
"Kerri and I look at it as we're branding Pine Tree, we're marketing Pine Tree. I believe in what we're doing," Berryhill.
He pointed to some of the honors Pine Tree earned over the years: Redbook listed it in the top 50 schools in the nation in 1991, and the U.S. Department of Education recognized the high school (twice), middle and junior high schools as Blue Ribbon schools in the 1990s.
"Just because times have changed — demographics and economics, there's not a reason to change the expectations of the district," Berryhill said, later adding that 65% of students in Pine Tree are economically disadvantaged. "Mr. Clugston has been a big believer and supporter of that, and I believe in that."
Clugston said the change in focus will not leave teachers with unmet needs. He said the school will take care of them.
"Taking care of teachers has always been important," Berryhill said, and when Clugston took the reins at Pine Tree, he began meeting with teachers twice a year to talk to them about what they needed.
At first, the notes from those meeting would take up several pages. Teachers' needs included everything from technology needs to problems with facilities. Berryhil said those wants and needs are now slim compared with what they were five years ago.
"The needs we have right now are not so much about our teachers as it is the needs of our kids," he said.
Students, he added, are buying into the district's efforts to teach them to show up and be responsible. Discipline referrals are down, he said, and attendance is "way up there."
The issue is what happens to those students after they do all of those things and get scholarships for college and Pell grants. They graduate and are sent on their way — sometimes without everything they need to continue being successful.
That's the message he and Daugbjerg have been taking to businesses — 35 so far in about the past year - in conversations that sometimes bring them both to tears, Daugbjerg said.
"The passion will kind of take over the room," she said.
It's not all about sponsorships, Berryhill said.
"We want partnerships," he said, with businesses that will provide students with on-the-job training and internships or other similar opportunities.
"If we create a good product, that's better for everything in this community," Berryhill said. "That's why what we're doing is a community effort. It's not just a Pine Tree effort."
The students are doing their part, Daugjerg said, but through no fault of their own they need help.
"A community that is passionate about their kids is the only kind of community that can thrive," she said.