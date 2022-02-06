Boy Scouts from Troop 621 in Longview served their community Saturday by performing projects while at the same time raising funds to pay for their troop's activities.
“We asked our family and friends to sponsor us to perform good deeds, and we’re doing good deeds all around the city today for various charities," said Troop 621 Scout Master Travis Lundy.
The 30 Good Deed-a thon is similar to a walk-a-thon, but instead of walking, Scouts collect pledges from community members, businesses and organizations for the completion of 30 service projects ranging from serving meals at the Jesus Burger ministry or Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to spreading mulch on a playground at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Longview.
Lundy said with about 60 members, the troop is the largest in East Texas, and the funds raised are used to pay for normal operating expenses.
“This is our yearly fundraiser,” he said. “We can have around 40 Scouts and 15 adults going on camping trips each month, so we have to figure out how to pay for it.”
Lundy said the event also helps drive home the Boy Scouts’ “do a good turn daily” motto for members.
“It gets them out into the community, doing some service they maybe normally wouldn’t do,” he said, “and it really helps them see where the true needs are in the community.”
While waiting for the serving line to open Saturday at the Jesus Burger Ministry, Will Alexander, Mason Lundy and James Angus enjoyed the sun and break from freezing temperatures playing with a football.
“I like to say, ‘If it’s too cold to go camping, we go camping’ so, if it’s too cold to do service, we do service,” Lundy said. “Were trying to raise these boys to be good citizens and tough, young men, but we’re happy to be out here today, and it’s not sleeting and snowing.”