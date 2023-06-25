From staff reports
Improving access to the Sabine River is the topic of two meetings scheduled this week in Longview.
Community members are invited to attend the come-and-go sessions between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd.
In December, Gregg County received a $75,000 grant from the Sabine River Authority to study improving access to the river throughout the county.
The only Gregg Coutny public access points are at U.S. 271 in Gladewater and Texas 322/149 in Lakeport.
The project is being conducted in coordination with area cities with planning services provided by MHS Planning & Design.
The goal of the project is to identify improved access for emergency response and recreational use such as paddling and boating. The study will also consider the feasibility of establishing a paddling trail in conjunction with a Texas Parks & Wildlife program.
For information about the study or the meetings, contact Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick at (903) 212-0734 or city of Longview Director of Community Destinations Shawn Hara at (903) 237-2733.