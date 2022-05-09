Philip Jordan said he saw the raw reality of war after listening to the stories of Ukrainian refugees whose lives have been drastically upended.
"Material wise, they've lost jobs, homes. They've lost their cities. Some have lost loved ones," he said. "Most refugees are women and children, and their husbands are staying back in Ukraine to fight ... Just seeing the separation of families ... seeing and hearing the stories ... they have nothing."
Members of a nonprofit organization based in White Oak traveled to Poland this past week to help with a church's effort to assist Ukrainian refugees.
Jordan and Joey Vargas are members of Samaritan Servants International, which was founded by Dos Rossouw, who owns and operates Clean Cut Roofing in White Oak. The organization aims to provide "real things" to the people it serves such as water wells, construction of buildings and educational assistance, such as books and Bibles, Rossouw said.
According to Rossouw, Jordan and Vargas were originally set to travel to Pakistan, but their visas were rejected. As time was already set aside for a trip, the plan was quickly changed with Poland as the new destination.
"We got connected with the right people in Poland, and in less than 10 days we were able to mobilize," Rossouw said.
Since the group was unaware of the refugees' immediate needs, it collected letters of encouragement along with a small amount of money.
The trip likely will be followed by another within the next 30 days, Rossouw said.
"It'll depend on how (Jordan and Vargas) experience this and what they find is happening with the situation," he said.
Jordan and Vargas were set to return Sunday from Warsaw, Poland. They arrived in the city this past Monday stayed at a warehouse that's is being used as a distribution hub for supplies, Jordan said.
Before leaving for the trip, Jordan made contact with the pastor of a church in Warsaw that is mainly composed of Ukrainians who are collecting donations such as food, clothing, medical supplies and more to send back to their country.
In partnership with the church, Jordan and Vargas visited a refugee center in Warsaw that's organized by the Polish government. While there Wednesday, they were able to talk with refugees, hear their stories and pass out the monetary gifts and letters of encouragement that Samaritan Servants International had prepared before they left, Jordan said.
"(The Ukrainian refugees) were very appreciative of the things we'd done for them," Jordan said.
He said the environment at the refugee center was pleasant and well-kept with a restaurant, medical clinic, access to clothing and games for children.
"They really rolled out the red carpet to help these refugees make them feel as comfortable as possible," Jordan said.
On Thursday, the two boarded a bus and made the eight-hour trip to Lviv, Ukraine. The city is normally home to more than 700,000 people, but the war has caused an influx of an estimated additional 200,000 people, Jordan said.
"The main reason people are moving west is because of all the fighting in the east," Jordan said.
Jordan said he met many people and heard countless stories from refugees about how the war has affected their lives. One woman he met in Warsaw started crying when he encouraged her, Jordan said.
"'We came to let you know we care,'" Jordan said he told the woman. "'Us as Americans, we care for you, and we're so sorry you're going through this, but we're here to help in any way we can. God sees you, and he hasn't forgotten you, and He loves you.'"
At times, Jordan said he felt powerless seeing how many people needed help while knowing he couldn't feasibly assist everyone, he said.
"I reminded myself — if you can help one family, you're 'gonna change. You're 'gonna bless them and change their future and help them along their way to start a new life. It'll mean a lot to that one person and that one family," he said.
Jordan said he hopes to raise awareness of what's occurring in Ukraine and also get people to sponsor the families who that want to come to the U.S.
He already has committed to sponsoring a family he met on his visit and hopes that other families can be sponsored and come to America, he said.
For information about Samaritan Servants International, go to www.samaritanservants.org .