Parents on a local advisory council for a Longview ISD charter partner organization have been told not to speak directly to any media.
The Texas Council for International Studies is the nonprofit organization operating LISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. TCIS manages Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School. SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to districts who allow partners to operate campuses as charter schools, and all Longview ISD campuses are SB 1882 charter schools.
Part of the district’s agreement with TCIS includes a local advisory council.
The first meeting of the council was Oct. 29, where the 10 community members who serve on the panel were revealed.
The News-Journal attempted to contact the council members this past week to get more information about how they were chosen, their goals for serving on the committee and how future meetings will allow for parent input.
After asking TCIS Executive Director Linda Buie and CEO Margaret Davis for contact information for committee members Thursday, the News-Journal was directed to the Longview ISD Community Relations department.
On Friday morning, TCIS committee members were sent an email from Buie that was obtained by the News-Journal.
The email included instructions for members who are contacted by the News-Journal or other media outlets. Those instructions say all communication with the media must go through the Longview ISD Community Relations department, and questions must be submitted to the department. The email also states that answers from council members should then be given to the Community Relations department, which will provide them to media.
“This policy will allow consistency in our processes,” according to the email.
Members of the local advisory council are not employees of Longview ISD or TCIS. They also are not members of the official TCIS board, which votes on policies and makes decisions for the nonprofit organization.
Longview ISD spokesman Francisco Rojas said Buie sent him the media policy Friday morning. He also said Buie told him Davis and council members had agreed on the policy.
However, TCIS local council members seemed to not know about the media policy until after the email was sent, because some members canceled interviews with the News-Journal on Friday.