John Bohman, dressed as Santa Claus with a silver beard and motorcycle club vest, pulled into the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission parking lot Tuesday evening on his red motorcycle followed by VFW Post 4002 representatives.
The group set out to deliver Christmas presents to veterans and their families in need, including a veteran and his son staying at the shelter. They also brought gifts for a teenager at the shelter.
Navy veteran Jared Hill, 45, brought 5-year-old Irish Hill up to Bohman in the parking lot. Irish gently opened each of his presents, including quite a few Hot Wheels cars.
“I spend a lot of time making these,” Bohman said as Santa.
Irish gave a big smile at a “Star Wars” R2-D2 mug stuffed with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows. But the toy he wanted to open most was a green farm tractor and other farm equipment set.
“You want to play this one with me,” Hill asked and Irish nodded with a smile. Irish said he likes tractors “because they help.”
“I was really surprised with all they did,” Hill said of the VFW members. “They’ve been helping me a lot.”
The VFW is helping find housing and work as well as child care for Irish, among other things.
“It means a lot. This is way more than what I expected,” Hill said.
The items were donated to the Longview VFW post from people who picked up names off of a gift tree at the post.
“We were able to help 25 veterans, 13 veterans’ children and five veteran families,” VFW Post 4002 bartender and volunteer Carrie Clark said. “It’s been a hard year for everybody, and we are blown away by the generosity of people.”
Post Quartermaster Kenneth Hansen said he was brought to tears when he saw the pile of donated gifts.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
After the stop at Hiway 80, the group headed to the business Operation Unbroken on West Loop 281 to deliver gifts to other veterans and their families.
Operation Unbroken owner Lucero Harris said veterans are hurting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris networks with the VFW post to help veterans and meet needs.
Sierra Weatherman, 10, sat on a bench with Santa and opened boxes of several pairs of shoes and a microscope.
“She’s our little scientist,” mother Crystal Weatherman said, explaining how Sierra wants to go to college and be a veterinarian. “She has really pushed herself in school.”
22-year Army veteran Bobby Weatherman watched his family open gifts before heading up to sit with Santa.
“This is absolutely amazing,” Crystal Weatherman said. “We were trying to figure out how we could do Christmas.”
COVID-19 had made things difficult for the Weatherman family with reduced pay and “going paycheck to paycheck.”
She sat with Santa and opened farmhouse-style decor that she said she wished for.
“This makes it all worth it,” Clark said, looking at the children playing and Weatherman opening her gift.
This was Bohman’s first time playing Santa, and he said he enjoyed every moment of giving the children and the adults their gifts.
“It’s perfect,” he said. “There’s absolutely nothing better for the heart than to help other people.”