Four-year-old Khamari Watkins, and Kamryn English, 6, sat in the backseat of great grandmother Alene Reeves’ car as she was handed backpacks filled with school supplies through her window.
The children also received free books and hygiene products Saturday during a back-to-school giveaway held for the first time by Bikers United for the Community, a recently formed group in Longview.
Vice President Cedric Stephens said the group formed three months ago and consists of local biker groups and others. He said the idea for Saturday’s event came after the group was brainstorming things it could do for area children.
“Most biker clubs, that’s what we do — we give back to the community,” he said. “That’s what our mission is.”
Before the group was created, some of the motorcycle clubs already had held school supply and toy drives for at least the past nine years, Stephens said.
Co-President Marlin Williams said Bikers United for the Community serves the Longview and Marshall communities and love giving back to children because “that’s all we focus on is the kids.”
At Saturday’s event, the group had 200 backpacks ready to pass out that were stocked with school supplies for students from pre-kindergarten to high school ages.
The backpacks for younger children came with things such as markers, Crayons, highlighters, pencils, pens and books, while the high school backpacks were full of spiral notebooks, journals, folders, pens, and more.
In addition to the backpacks, hygiene bags with hair brushes, toiletries and hand sanitizer also were handed out.
“I think it’s nice they’re doing something for the kids ‘cause a lot of parents don’t have the money,” Reeves said after she had received the backpacks and other items. “(Parents are) paying rent and bills and car notes and trying to make it, and that’s a good thing they’re helping people with these backpacks and stuff.”
She added that money saved from having to purchase supplies could be used toward other things, such as gasoline.
After Regina Garrett received a backpack, she handed it to her grandson, Amir Hunter, 7, who immediately began flipping through one of the books.
Garrett and Stephens are cousins, which is how she heard about the event, she said.
She likes to give back to the community and appreciates when other people do the same, Garrett said.
Amir’s mother is a single parent, so the free supplies will go a long way to help the family, she said.
“I appreciate the biker club, and I hope they do it again next year,” Garrett said.