MARSHALL —After years of preparation, the curtain finally lifted Saturday at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
Midway through the day, the performance center's first show was 75 percent sold out with 350 to 400 people expected to attend the concert titled Boogie-Woogie Blues with Marcia Ball. The concert began at 7 p.m. and lasted until about 10 p.m.
“Marshall is the birth place of boogie woogie, so there was no better person to kick off the performance at Memorial City Hall then Marcia Ball,” Glen Banhart, Memorial City Hall manager, previously told the News Messenger.
Banhart said Ball is a “state treasure” and is a renowned boogie woogie performer.
Ball was born in Texas and raised in Louisiana. Banhart said Ball moved back to Texas as an adult and became a nationally known performer.
Ball is a pianist, songwriter and vocalist. She received the 2018 Texas State Musician Of The Year award and has traveled across the state performing her unique roadhouse rhythms and blues music.
Banhart said this concert was funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
"We're very excited about the opening of the performance center," Banhart said hours before the first concert.
The concert is the first of a series kicking off the official opening of Memorial City Hall after years of an estimated $4.5 million renovation project. Though renovations began in 2006, the current version of the project has been going on since 2016.
A wide range of entertainment, nationally and internationally known, is expected to be featured at the performance center for this season. Along with country music, Banhart said he hopes to bring in a multitude of performers, including Broadway and ballet.
Performances are planned through April. The inaugural performing arts season is presented in association with the News Messenger and KMHT Radio.
Other acts scheduled to perform during the season include:
Gary P. Nunn, a nationally-known Texas country artist, on Nov. 9.
Celtic Angels Christmas, an internationally-known Irish vocal quintet group featuring a celebration of Christmas in Ireland, on Dec. 19.
Farewell Angelina, an all-female country group featuring a blend of harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars, on Jan. 24.
One Night in Memphis, a tribute band to Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis, on Feb. 15.
Aquila Theatre: 1984, will feature a group of performers that will bring “1984,” George Orwell’s novel to the stage, on March 20.
The Wonder Bread Years, a salute to Americana, will feature a production that walks the line between stand up and theater, April 17.
First constructed in 1907 as Marshall City Hall, and later renamed Memorial City Hall in 1927 to honor the men and women who lost their lives in World War I, the facility is home to a fully restored 550-seat auditorium, meeting space and conference rooms. It also features a stage and a veterans’ museum.
The veterans' museum features 2,900 square feet of military exhibit space. The Harrison County Historical Society is working on exhibits to include in the space that will honor Harrison County residents spanning from the Texas Revolution to the wars on terror. The museum will host its grand opening celebrations in November around Veterans Day.
For information on Memorial City Hall Performance Center, the performing arts season, ticket sales and rental and membership opportunities, contact Barnhart at (903) 934-7992 or visit memorialcityhall.com .