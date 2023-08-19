Local musicians are teaming up to raise funds for the family of a fellow East Texas musician who died in July.
The Adam Gillette Memorial Concert will take place Sept. 10 at Longview Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002, 401 Ambassador Row.
The family-friendly event will include a car show, bike show, poker run, live auction and musical performances. It begins at noon and ends at 11 p.m.
Several items will be auctioned off during the event. Country music star Neal McCoy has donated a signed goodie bag and two tickets to his Sept. 30 East Texas Angel Network concert featuring Grammy award-winning singer Vince Gill.
One guitar autographed by McCoy will be up for grabs, and so will a guitar with the signatures of the artists performing at the memorial event, said David Wayne Baxter, one of the organizers.
The event aims to raise money for the children of Gillette, who died during an accident at Lake Gladewater.
Gillette was the drummer in Baxter’s band for seven years, and they made music together at Steel Records in Grand Cane, Louisiana.
“He was probably the happiest person ever,” Baxter said. “He never had a bad day, and even if he did, he always was the life of the party, whatever was going on. He’s just a very loving, kind person. I never seen him mad at anybody. On top of the person that he was, he probably was one of the most versatile musicians and by far the best drummer that I have ever played with.”
Several local musicians and bands are listed on the lineup, including Baxter, the Leif Shively Band, Jeremy Peyton, Jenn Ford, the Darby Warren Project, Pepper Holt and Sasquatch Slim/Daniel Foster.
“I’ve never seen a lineup of this quality for something like this before,” said Slim, whose real name is David Smith.
Smith is also helping organize the event, which is still seeking sponsors and donations. Anyone interested can call him at (903) 445-3065.
“It’s just a worthy cause for Adam’s kids to make sure they’re taken care of,” he added.
Gillette was a singer and songwriter, and all of his original music will be performed during the event, his brother Sam Gillette said. Adam Gillette wrote lyrics with deep meanings that applied to the lives of many, according to his brother.
Wherever he went, Adam Gillette made friends. Sam Gillette said he hopes those who knew his brother — and those who didn’t — will show up for a fun and meaningful event.
“It’s kind of cool how small he made the world with the reach that he had and the influence he had,” Sam Gillette said. “I’m hoping for a huge turnout.”
Children 12 and younger can get in for free. Tickets for ages 13 and up are $15 each.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. They can also be purchased online by visiting tinyurl.com/AdamGilletteMemorial . Those who purchase tickets online are asked to pay $15.50 for each ticket because of card fees.