Kilgore
The Kilgore War Veterans Association will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Harris Street Veterans Park.
This year's guest speaker is Marine Gunnery Sgt. Bradley Clark, and Mitzi Hartfiel is acting as soloist. The program is expected to last 30 to 45 minutes, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
Henderson
VFW Post 8535 has scheduled a Memorial Day ceremony for 11 a.m. Monday at the Rusk County Courthouse in Henderson.
During the ceremony, Rusk County Judge Joel Hale will lay a wreath on the memorial marker, and the Rusk County Sheriff's Office/Henderson Police Department Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute.
Tucker Dorsey and Aaron Hill will perform taps.
Carthage
Panola County military veterans will lead the observance of Memorial Day at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial next to the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association at 213 N. Shelby St., near the downtown square in Carthage.
In the case of rain, the event will be held at Hawthorn Funeral Home, 307 W. Wellington St. in Carthage.
This year’s guest speaker is Lt. Com. U.S. Navy (Ret.) Phillip Verhalen, with the Rev. Steve Jackson of New Hope Baptist Church giving the prayers, Linda Kimberly performing the national anthem and "America the Beautiful," and participation from the VFW, American Legion, Panola County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and American Heritage Girls.
The annual ceremony is jointly sponsored by VFW Post 5620, American Legion Post 353, American Legion Post 151 and the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association.