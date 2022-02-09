One day in 2015, Ronald Pilcher was leaving Jason’s Deli — one of the regular places he liked to eat — as Amanda Veasy was going into the restaurant to refill a gift card she regularly left for him there.
They had known each other for several years then, and she noticed his shoes.
“They were absolutely worn out, and two sizes two small,” she recalled. He had cut off the end of the shoes and his toes were hanging out. He had wrapped the shoes in Duct tape to keep them from flopping around.
She offered to take him at that moment to get him a “good pair of shoes,” noting how much he walked. He’d been a fixture for years at that point, regularly seen walking along Loop 281 or Gilmer Road, his pants almost always too short and his shift buttons crookedly matched up.
Pilcher stopped and looked at her.
“The eyes,” she said. “Always with the eyes. It was like he would stare through your soul. He said, ‘Are you kidding? I just bought these shoes at Gifts of Grace. They’re brand new. Go get those tennis shoes and give them to someone who really needs them.’”
She said she had met Pilcher in about 2011, when she started to sometimes stop and talk to him when she saw him out walking or when she would stop and provide him lunch. That was before she began working with those experiencing homelessness and before she became executive director of nonprofit One Love Longview. The organization provides mental health and drug addiction services, along with free laundry facilities and showers and other services.
Pilcher became one of the most recognized members of Longview’s homeless community over the years. He died this past week, from what Veasy suspects was a medical issue, although she said no autopsy results were yet available. He would have been 69 next month.
She and others became concerned about him when he broke his routine – he didn’t show up for his usual breakfasts at Whataburger and didn’t check into the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission like he usually did when the weather gets cold. He mostly stayed away from the shelters, choosing instead to stay in the woods. Information she received from Facebook tips led her and the owner of business he frequented to check an abandoned shed at an abandoned building, where they found him, deceased. Longview police said it appears he died of natural causes.
That moment at Jason’s with Pilcher was “pivotal” for Veasy.
“You recognize just how privileged we are and just how much of a need there is and how much of a gap there is and how content we should be and often are not,” Veasy said.
The community rallied around a GoFundMe drive to pay for his funeral expenses, and a citywide memorial and candlelight service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McWhorter Park baseball field. Whataburger will provide Breakfast on a Bun, and Coffee Mill will provide coffee — his favorite breakfast items — at the service.
Chase Rodgers, director of Longview ministries for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, said his organization had provided Pilcher services for more than 12 years. Pilcher chose to stay at the mission only during inclement weather. Otherwise, he chose to be unsheltered, Rodgers said, and Pilcher declined other services the mission offered to help him get out of homelessness over the years. He most recently declined services during a Jan. 3 case meeting, when he said he was happy with his situation and had no desire to change it, Rodgers said. Pilcher wanted a warm place to sleep at that time until the weather warmed and then he would go back to his camp.
Pilcher was a Vietnam-era Army veteran, Rodgers said, although the mission didn’t know whether he actually served in Vietnam.
Little else is known about Pilcher, with Veasy saying he was a private man. Many people would have conversations with him, she said, or buy him coffee, but it seems nobody really knew anything about him beyond “surface level.”
“He was a gentleman. He obeyed the rules. He was helpful when we asked for help,” Rodgers said, describing Pilcher as a quiet “gentleman” who was “extremely mannerly, and “confident.”
“I think he had just lived that life for so long — he was comfortable being by himself,” Rodgers said, saying Pilcher was a “deep thinker.”
Officer Ronald Duncan, with the Longview Police Department’s Police Outreach Services Team, said he also had offered assistance to Pilcher numerous times. POST officers are a special unit the department created to work with Longview’s homeless community.
“He was never interested,” he said, recalling how Pilcher, who was always polite, would change the subject when he tried to talk about helping him change his situation.
“I accepted that,” he said, adding that some people choose that life.
Veasy recalled that in 2014, when she was working at a shopping center on the Loop, that Pilcher would regularly stop in to apply for a job. Other people have recounted similar experiences in comments on Facebook, she said.
The place where she was working at the time was “a little bit more upscale,” she said, and when she talked to her supervisor about giving Pilcher an opportunity, he “didn’t really look the part” and "he didn’t have a place to shower and clean up.”
“He was denied an opportunity and I think that was the case in lots of places,” Veasy said. “That’s a good lesson for our community.”
One Love Longview regularly helps people apply for jobs. Many don’t have access to showers or transportation, for instance, and not many businesses will consider hiring people in those situations because it’s hard work, she said.
“If we could all take one person under our wing, just one,” Veasy said.
She described Pilcher as kind-hearted and soft-spoken. He didn’t have mental health or substance abuse issues, she said. He was approachable and easy to talk to. Those things make him “unique” in comparison with some other people struggling with homelessness.
Veasy sees lessons in Pilcher’s life and death for the community. Many people in the community “desperately need” that same kind of love, attention and affection the community provided for Pilcher.
“The homeless community loved and respected him and the working class loved and respected him,” Veasy said. His death might help connect those two parts of the community, "which has been a longtime goal of mine. We’re all the same. Mr. Pilcher showed us that.”