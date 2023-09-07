A Mexican national has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking drugs in Gregg County, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced.
Leobardo Hernandez-Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 160 months in prison .
According to information presented in court, Hernandez supplied more than 150 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana to drug dealers in March 2022 at a stash house in Gregg County.
Hernandez sourced the illegal drugs from wholesalers in California, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Additionally, Hernandez possessed a shotgun in connection with his drug trafficking activities.
Hernandez's co-conspirator, Joshua Lynn Craver, 35, of Longview was sentenced in November to 180 months in prison.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Gregg County Sheriff's Office and Longview Police Department.