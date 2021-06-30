The city of Longview this morning announced a change to the music lineup for Sunday’s Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.
Scheduled headliner Mark Chesnutt, according to the city, had to cancel “due to personal reasons,” and country musician Mike Ryan will take his place as the main performer.
A singer/songwriter born in San Antonio, Ryan's first single, "Dancing All Around It," was voted the 2014 Single of the Year by Texas Music Pickers He has collaborated with Brad Paisley and was named in 2018 one of Pandora's Artists to Watch. He has seen success on the Texas radio charts with five No. 1 songs.
Texas native Jon Stork is set to open for Ryan. Stork released his first full-length album, “Radio Cowboy,” in 2019. The first single, “Facts and Lies,” hit No. 1 on Texas radio in February 2020. Stork released his final single from the album, “If You Can Dance,” in March.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., for the free event with the concert set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Admission and parking are free, and food and beverage vendors will be available.
Following the concert, fireworks will begin lighting up the skies over Longview at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.