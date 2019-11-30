The Texas Shakespeare Festival is set to present “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play” on Dec. 13 to 15 in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center on the Kilgore College campus.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.
In this radio play version, the action unfolds in a recording studio in 1947 as a small group of actors sends the classic story out across the airwaves.
Before each performance, refreshments will be served and live holiday music will be performed by company members Grace Abele, DJ Canaday and Meaghan Simpson.
The play features actors Micah Goodding, Rick Higginbotham, DJ Canaday, Lona Cole, Matthew Simpson, Grace Abele and Meaghan Simpson.
Tickets are $25 each.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit texasshakespeare.tix.com, call (903) 983-8119 or email tsfboxoffice@gmail.com .