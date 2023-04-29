A Longview man reported missing April 19 was found dead in Marion County, Longview police said Saturday.
"Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducting the death investigation, and there is no immediate indication of foul play in this matter," police said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to those that assisted the police with the sharing of the earlier missing person release."
Police did not release more details.
Horner, 63, was a science teacher at Trinity School of Texas in Longview.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, said Thursday that it received information Wednesday that Horner might have been seen by a truck driver along U.S. 50 between Strong City, Kansas, and Emporia, Kansas.