A Longview man reported missing April 19 could have been spotted in Kansas, according to law enforcement.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, said it received information Wednesday that Mark Horner, 63, might have been seen by a truck driver along U.S. 50 between Strong City, Kansas, and Emporia, Kansas.
Horner was possibly seen "leaning against his black Nissan Rogue" along the highway, the sheriff's office said.
Horner is a science teacher at Trinity School of Texas in Longview.
"Our dear and beloved teacher, Mr. Horner did not arrive at school Tuesday, April 18th," Trinity said April 19 on Facebook. "We were immediately concerned as Mr. Horner typically arrives on time. TST immediately reached out to the Horner family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time."
Horner is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 300 pounds with brown hair and a gray beard. He uses a cane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.