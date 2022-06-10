For a group of students who attend Fellowship Bible Church in Longview, living with "open hearts, open eyes and open hands" looked like working in a yard, in the heat — not once, but twice this week.
On Wednesday, the group, who spread out across the city with other middle-school age children as part of Mission Longview, tackled a yard on South 14th Street. While they were working, an elderly man who lived across the street walked up and asked if they could do the same for him.
And the next day, on Thursday, they were there, clearing an overgrown fence line and portions of the yard that had been overtaken by weeds and vines, using a weedeater, rakes, garden clippers and a machete.
"They weren't messing around. They were working," Lee Bowens said of what he saw the students doing in his neighbor's yard. He described how a neighbor once cared for his yard, but then that man died, and he couldn't afford a price someone else quoted him.
"I got in touch with them," he said of walking over to talk to the adult in charge of the group, Jaime Rinehart, with Fellowship Bible Church.
On Thursday, he sat with his walker on the handicapped ramp to his house while the teens and pre-teens worked in his back yard.
"It made me feel good," he said of the help he received.
This was Mission Longview's 12th and largest year, according to Melissa Kitchens, children's minister at Alpine Church of Christ in Longview. She organizes the four-day event each year, working with other churches and coordinating projects for the week with local nonprofit organizations and individuals.
She said 185 students participated this year, representing about 30 churches with a total of about 200 volunteers, including adults.
"We hope (the participating children,) walk away with open hearts, open eyes and open hands to serve the needs of others, to see the needs of others and to love others as God loves them," Kitchens said. At the same time, Mission Longview shows area nonprofit organizations — where the students volunteer — realize there are "good kids in the community who are willing to serve."
Projects this year included painting at Longview's Lear Park, sorting clothes at the Caring and Sharing center on Mobberly Avenue and helping with cleanup at a farm damaged by a tornado earlier this year in Upshur County.
Alpine Church of Christ hosted its "Serve Day" before Mission Longview and gathered donations of new shoes to assist in a school supply distribution before school starts. Children delivered those shoes to Buckner Children and Family Services and wrote notes to go with the shoes to the children they go home with. Another group, from Fellowship Bible Church, took snacks and notes of encouragement that will be distributed to patients undergoing chemotherapy at Texas Oncology's Longview cancer center
Kitchens said some of the groups would likely return to those nonprofit organizations this summer to continue serving.
"We want to remind the kids to live mission-minded and that these projects are available all year along," Kitchens said.
Elias Livingston, with the Fellowship Bible Church group, said he learned there are more people who need hep than he thought, but there are also more people willing to help than he knew.
"There are a lot of kids out with Mission Longview to help people who need help," he said.