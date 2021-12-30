Fog blanketed the region late Wednesday into midday Thursday decreasing visibility and prompting an advisory from the National Weather Service.
The weather service before 10 p.m. Wednesday said a weak cold front was “draping into our area” with cooler air behind rain bringing fog. The service issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday for much of the region, including Gregg, Smith and Harrison counties. The advisory was later extended to 11 a.m.
According to the advisory, visibility was set to average around a quarter-mile “with some areas perhaps down to zero.”