After a more than two-year absence, Mobberly Baptist Church's annual rummage sale is set to return Friday and Saturday to a jam-packed Longview Exhibit Center.
Organizer Greg Scobee said the fundraising sale last was held in 2019, and like many events, it was canceled because of the pandemic and lack of volunteers.
Signs hanging in the exhibit center indicate areas of merchandise, and volunteers were busy Thursday sorting and pricing items.
"This has been the most stuff that has been donated ever because we've been holding (items) for two years," Scobee said.
He added there was such a large amount of donations that people had to be turned away. A sign on the doors of the exhibit center instructed donations to be taken to Gifts of Grace resale store, which benefits Wiseman Ministries.
Proceeds from the sale go to the Mobberly Benevolence Fund, which is used to help community members in need of assistance, Scobee said. He added assistance can include anything from partial payment of utility bills to help with food and gas.
"They also get little spiritual food like a Bible or somebody to pray for 'em," he said.
Members of Mobberly and residents of Gregg County are eligible for assistance from the benevolence fund, although each person can only be served once per year so the fund can serve more people, Scobee said.
Every Tuesday, church representatives meet with the first 17 people who qualify for assistance from the fund, he said.
"Who we see today we know we'll see a year from tomorrow. ... Usually there's about 50 to 60 people (at the church seeking assistance)," he said.
According to Scobee, the sale typically brings in about $30,000 per year, but the goal this year is $50,000.
More than 300 tables were filled to the brim Thursday — everything from furniture, tools, yard equipment, kitchenware, clothing and lots more. The "finer things" showcased items such as jewelry, designer handbags and clothing and vintage items such as tea sets and fine china.
Anything left over from the sale will be donated to local thrift stores, Scobee said.