Mobberly Baptist Church has scheduled its 10th annual rummage sale for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Longview Exhibit Building at the Gregg County Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
The rummage sale over the past nine years has raised nearly $170,000 to help needy Gregg County residents, according to the church. Proceeds go to the Family Services Benevolence Fund, which helps to pay for clothing, food, rent and utilities.
Items donated for sale include clothing, furniture, appliances, electronics, toys and linens.
Donations from the public will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 at the exhibit building. Donations can be arranged now by contacting Greg Scobee at (903) 918-8801 or scobeeg@yahoo.com.
Oct. 4 admission is a $2 donation, with no entry fee Oct. 5.
For information, go to mobberly.org/sale or contact Scobee or Greg Martin at gregm@mobberly.org .