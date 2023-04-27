Mobberly Baptist Church's annual rummage sale this weekend will have free admission and accept debit and credit cards for the first time.
The massive sale set Friday and Saturday at the Longview Exhibit Center benefits the Mobberly Benevolence Fund, which is used to help community members in need.
Organizer Melony Ralph said she expects large crowds.
"If it's like other years, they'll be lined out into the parking lot, and there will be hundreds and hundreds (of people)," Ralph said.
As organizers continued to work Wednesday, the exhibit center was packed with thousands of items, some organized on tables and others on clothing racks. Items include home décor, appliances, kitchenware, clothes, shoes, electronics, furniture, toys, exercise equipment and more.
Ralph said she believes the gem of the sale is the furniture. Specifically, she has heard a lot of comments about a 1950s Western couch embroidered with wagon wheels. The furniture section is stocked with cabinets, desks, tables, rocking chairs, recliners, sofas and more.
Her favorite part of the sale is being able to provide items at a decent price for people who need them, she said.
Antique dealers, collectors and online sellers also frequent the sale for vintage finds, Ralph said.
"Everybody's usually got something they collect, and most likely, if you collect something, you will find a piece of it out here," she said.
Ralph said admission is free this year because organizers recognized we're living in difficult financial times. Organizers also decided it was important to begin accepting debit and credit cards as payment since those methods are so prevalent.
Members of Mobberly and residents of Gregg County are eligible for assistance from the church's benevolence fund. Johnny Norwood, minister of family services, said the fund helped 550 families in 2022.
"We help them financially, but we mainly want to give them a place where they can feel safe to share their story to deal with spiritual things," he said.
The sale raised more than $50,000 this past year.
The sale is scheduled 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Longview Exhibit Center is at 1123 Jaycee Drive.