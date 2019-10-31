The 2045 Metropolitan Thoroughfare Plan and the 2045 Unified Transportation Plan take effect Nov. 10.
Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board members approved both plans Wednesday after 10 months of meetings, surveys, an open house and public input on how to meet the area's mobility needs over the next quarter century.
Attention can now turn to how to pay for needs, which include widening several roads in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties such as Interstate 20.
Policy Board Chairman and Longview Mayor Andy Mack asked how the MPO will actively pursue funding for the plan, specifically widening I-20 east of the Texas 31 interchange.
Transportation Planning Manager Macie Wyers explained that adopting the 2045 plans were steps in that process and that the Texas Transportation Commission will consider those plans when it updates the state Unified Transportation Plan next year.
State commissioners included upgrades and road widening of the I-20 interchange with Texas 31 in its 2020 Unified Transportation Plan on Aug. 26.
"The Texas Transportation commissioners decide what projects receive funding," Wyers said, "but part of the process of selecting projects starts at the MPO level of us prioritizing our projects, and the (Texas Department of Transportation) Tyler District and the Atlanta District, which are the districts that we fall within, will submit projects to request funding in the 2021 (Unified Transportation Plan)."
More than $533 million in funded and unfunded projects are mentioned in both the 2045 Metropolitan Thoroughfare Plan and the 2045 Unified Transportation Plan.
Among the projects are upgrades to Texas 42, George Richey Road, U.S. 271, Loop 485 in the Gladewater area, Interstate 20, Alpine Road, Loop 281, Texas 135 and U.S. 80, along with the Longview Transit public bus system and several municipal streets in the city of Longview.
Wyers encouraged people who want to boost support of projects such as the widening of I-20 to reach out to their elected leaders and the regional, state and federal levels.
"We have great regional partners working with TxDOT, the counties, the cities and the MPO. The public has been on board with the projects," she said, "but really, talk with the leaders in your community to make sure that your voice is heard in support of the project."