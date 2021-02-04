This year's Great Texas Balloon Race will include more competition flights over Longview, but it will not include the entertainment and other features festivalgoers have come to expect at the East Texas Regional Airport.
Race Chairwoman Michelle Ford made the announcement Thursday morning at The Green in Longview that the event will happen during the third weekend in June with safety modifications for the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said more than 60 pilots are expected for scheduled competition flights on the mornings of June 18 through 20. The flights at this year's event will happen over the Longview area instead of some taking place over the airport as in previous years. Ford also said non-competition flights have been added for the afternoons of June 18 and 19.
“Keeping public safety at the forefront of our planning and after careful consideration, the difficult decision has been made to host no public events in 2021,” Ford said Thursday while standing near the Great Texas Balloon Race’s painted balloon sculpture at The Green. “Specifically, there will not be any balloon glows, special shape tethers, musical entertainment or our traditional festival activities. Our goal continues to be to bring an exciting experience to our community through world-class ballooning competition by the very best pilots.”
The decision to push ahead with a modified version of GTBR comes after a year punctuated with canceled events that includes last year’s race. Officials in April grounded the hot air balloon race as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread.
Ford said support of committed sponsors of the event made it possible to push forward with a modified balloon race to offer area residents and visitors a chance in June to see balloons flying overhead.
She credited Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, the Commissioners Court and Longview Mayor Andy Mack with supporting Great Texas Balloon Race officials as decisions for this year’s race were finalized.
“Great Texas Balloon Race is the oldest annual event in Longview and will return strong with our full event schedule in 2022,” she said.
Meanwhile, a handful of other regular Longview events — including fundraisers Bourbon & Bowties and Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns — are moving ahead with modified events this year.
Tickets are sold out for Bourbon & Bowties, a fundraiser for Longview World of Wonders set for Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club. The event went on unchanged this past year when, as a February fundraiser, it happened before the pandemic spread to East Texas. Find information at www.longviewwow.org/bowties .
East Texas CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) is again having its Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns fundraiser April 10 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
This past year, the event was originally rescheduled from April to July before it was canceled. This year’s fundraiser will be “at limited capacity,” according to the event’s Facebook page. More information is available at easttexascasa.org/blue-jeans-ball-gowns .