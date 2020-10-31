A modified Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled today as participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Longview area.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
A virtual opening ceremony hosted by KETK 56 chief meteorologist Marcus Bagwell is set at 9 a.m. today and will feature local speakers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Longview Walk to End Alzheimers, visit act.alz.org/Longview .