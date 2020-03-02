As the foundation for Boy Scouts Troop 201 builds toward renovating the log-cabin Scout hut at Teague Park, the group also has designs on getting local, state and national status as a historical site.
Former members are pushing the 102-year-old troop — among the two oldest in the state — into the limelight.
“One of the former members of the troop is associated with JQ Engineering in Dallas and specializes in historic preservation,” Jay Bissell, a foundation member, said Tuesday.
That former member, Steve Lucy, brings a lot of experience to the table, Bissell said.
“He contacted us last fall, and he’s been able to help us in some areas that we were feeling our way around,” Bissell said. “We’re hopeful by sometime this summer that we’ll have something to present to the (city of Longview) Historic Preservation Committee in terms of upgrades.”
Lucy is provided his expertise at no cost to the troop, city of Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron told the parks advisory board this past week.
Renovations include new roofing and windows to the cabin, along with removing a detached corrugated metal boat shed and building a new structure 50 feet from the cabin to house trailers, boats and equipment.
The cabin is more than 70 years old and was built in at least three separate phases.
Efforts to obtain state historical markers for the cabin and troop last summer were put on hold after a foundry that once manufactured the markers for the Texas Historical Commission ceased the practice, Bissell and foundation representative Allen McReynolds said.
“We think that the Texas Historical Commission has found a foundry that can do the markers now,” McReynolds said, “so we think we’ll be able to submit applications to the local historical marker committee.”
The foundation also might seek a historical designation from the National Trust for Historic Preservation for an area from the Henderson House down Teague Street to East Marshall Avenue that would include the cabin, troop and the Teague House, McReynolds said, but they must work with the city of Longview in that pursuit.
In the meantime, the foundation might pursue a local historical landmark designation from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission while also moving toward starting some work on the cabin later this year, Bissell said.
“Once we get the approval, and we’ll be raising some money along the way, too, then hopefully we’ll have sufficient funds and the engineering (to) get it all done when it’s a little cooler,” Bissell said. “We have a little bit of some maintenance issues that we’re going to start working on in the next several months, but it’s more maintenance than it is historical preservation.”
“We’re really excited about that for the park overall,” Caron said. The cabin is located inside Teague Park.
“I know the troop is very excited about it,” he said.
On Feb. 22, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke of his childhood service in Troop 201 when he attended the Junior League of Longview’s Sesquicentennial Ball.
Longview is “where I was a member of Boy Scouts Troop 201 and learned all of the lessons that went along with that,” Abbott said during his remarks.