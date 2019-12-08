The filing deadline for party primaries is Monday for March 3 elections.
Along with county races, several East Texas lawmakers also will be on March ballots.
State Reps. Jay Dean, R-Longview, and Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, and Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, are seeking reelection.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, is seeking his second term as state senator for Northeast Texas’ District 1, which encompasses Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Upshur, Rusk, Camp, Cass, Morris, Marion, Smith, Wood, Titus, Franklin, Bowie, Red River and Lamar counties.
Hughes will face a challenger in November, as Audrey Spanko, a social worker from Mineola, has filed to seek the Democratic nomination in the District 1 Senate race, The Paris News reported.
She has worked as a licensed social worker for roughly a decade and has worked with numerous nonprofits and organizations over the years, according to her campaign. Recently, Spanko worked with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which she said played a role in her decision to run for office, the News reported.
Potential candidates must file a form naming a campaign treasurer among other steps and should contact their county elections administrator for more information.