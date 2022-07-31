Remaining money solicited to sponsor a Memorial Day event in Longview will be donated to eight local nonprofit organizations.
A ceremony open to the public is scheduled 1 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.
A Day of Thanks and Remembrance, which featured keynote speaker Gov. Greg Abbott, was held May 30 at Teague Park.
Organizer John Coppedge said when funds were solicited to sponsor the event, donors were asked to designate a local charity to receive any unexpended funds.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, almost $39,000 will be given to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, East Texas Angel Network, AMBUCS, Veterans Recognition Foundation, Newgate Mission, Troop 201 Alumni Foundation, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and PALS Foundation.
Light refreshments will be served.