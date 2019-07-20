Editor’s note: We asked readers to share their memories of July 20, 1969. Here’s what they said:
The Yanks did it
My father took me on a trip to Europe in July of 1969. It was the summer before my senior year at Longview High School, and the trip was as an early high school graduation gift. We were in London on July 20, and we had just boarded a sightseeing tour bus to explore London.
The American tourists on the bus were getting impatient to get started since the British tour guide was late getting on the bus. Finally, the British guide who was holding a transistor radio to his ear leaped into the bus and exclaimed, “You Yanks have done it! You Yanks have done it! You’ve landed on the moon!” I couldn’t imagine the folks back in America being any more excited than this British chap.
— Bill Keese, Longview
New TV
I had driven, with my three children, to Chicago to spend time with my husband, who was there on a job assignment. We were excitedly awaiting the landing on the moon and went out and bought a small, color TV just so we could watch all the activities associated with the landing.
It was a moment we have never forgotten.
— Myra Chambers
Family affair
In July 1969, I was 10 years old, living on our family farm in our little country community of Dalby Springs. However, I was fascinated with the Apollo 11 mission and kept up with everything about it on TV.
I cut out all the newspaper articles I could find about it from the Texarkana Gazette and got my mother to buy me the special editions of Life and Look magazines at the grocery store. I even had a cardstock fold-up version of the Lunar module! (I’ve been a life-long nerd.)
On that night of July 20, my mom, dad, brother, my 87-year-old grandfather, and I all gathered in the den of the new house we had just moved into that summer and watched Armstrong and Aldrin step onto the moon. We didn’t have a color TV yet, so we saw everything on our old black-and-white RCA console. My parents had all the other lights turned off so that the black-and-white screen was as clear as possible. Watching that blurry video was still amazing and awe inspiring. I think we hung on every word and image; I don’t remember much conversation from anybody. Before we went to bed, I remember going out into the yard to try to look up at the moon and thinking about those men so high up there.
I wonder about how my granddad must have felt then. He was born in the late 1800s, so he lived from horse-and-buggy days through the invention of the car, the airplane in all its forms, and that night he saw humans who had traveled to the moon step onto its surface. I don’t know that other generations have seen so much change and technological advancement in one lifetime. He was a witness to so much history.
— Martha Dalby, Longview
‘Nah, no way’
I believe I was on duty that day in the Charleston, South Carolina, Fire Department. I had started work back in March of ‘69 at the fire department. I remember sitting there watching it happen. (Not sure if it was at the fire department or home).
I had one daughter at home who was 2 and another born 5 months after the moon landing. I can remember all the advancements on television. It was exciting in a way because I can remember around ‘52 when I was 12 my friends and I used to always go out to an old church around the corner, and the three of us would lay down on our backs and look at the stars, and we’d look up and say, “You think anybody will ever get to the moon? Nah, no way.”
I got a record of a newscast back then. Fortunately, I brought it out here to Texas. I’m thinking the record must have came out within a few weeks after the landing.
— Wes Anderson, Longview
Look up
After my husband’s tour in Vietnam. We were transferred to the U.S. Air Force base in Wethersfield, England. On (July 20, 1969,) I did not want my three boys to miss the landing. So I came up with a plan.
They were not especially happy with my plan, as it meant I would wake them and go in the front yard and look up at the moon at the exact time of the landing. I decided to let them sleep downstairs in sleeping bags. So about 15 minutes before the landing, I woke them, and we all went into front yard with the radio playing. It was past midnight in England.
At the exact moment when they announced Neil Armstrong had stepped on the moon, I said, ‘Look up at the moon, and at this moment, a man is taking the first step on the moon.’ The boys were 13,11, and 8 years old at the time.
— Betty Hunt, Longview
Congratulations
In July of 1969, my family was living in Mbeya, Tanzania, where we were missionaries with the Southern Baptist Convention. With market basket in hand, I walked the mile to town to do some shopping. As I passed one of the stores, the owner stepped out and shook my hand. He said, “I just want to congratulate your people on this great accomplishment.”
When I arrived back home, our gardener greeted me and mentioned the news, also. He said, “I heard on the radio that some Americans walked on the moon. But that can’t be true — it isn’t even big enough to stand on!”
The news was received according to experience and education in very different ways!
— Peggy Oliphint, Longview
Moon baby
I was being born when man stepped on the moon My grandma always said my birthday would be tied to this historic event. I am the moon child. Happy 50th.
— James Bradley
Moon wedding
My fiancé and I were getting married at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Gilmer. I don’t think either of us realized what was happening outside our focus. At a quarter till, the church was still almost empty, and one of the groomsmen explained that the Eagle had just landed on the moon and everyone was still outside the church listening to their car radios till just before the wedding.
Sure enough, at about five minutes till 4, the church filled up, and we proceeded with the ceremony.
We are celebrating our 50th anniversary with an RV camping trip to Seattle and an Alaska cruise.
I have had fun telling my contemporaries and elders through the years that I believed they could tell me where they were and what they were doing when my wife and I married. The standard reply was that they couldn’t even remember what or where they were last week, but when I told them what happened on our wedding day, they would almost without exception go into great detail about their memories of that day.
— Jim and Judy Marshall, Gilmer
Excitement in Italy
I was in a hotel in Milan, Italy, along with a church group tour. Our group watched Neil Armstrong take his first step on the lunar surface.
The Italians were yelling and clapping as much as our American group. Very exciting!
— Ann Parks
Scout camp
I grew up in Northeast Ohio, and during that week, I was with the Boy Scout troop I was in as a youth. We were at Boy Scout camp.
In 1969, I was 11 years old and a huge space flight fan.
We were in camp that week, and the camp manager brought everyone down to the mess hall that evening, and probably 75 boys and their troop leaders watched the moon walk on a 19-inch black and white TV.
We were all pretty excited about it (like the rest of the world). I can still remember like it happened yesterday.
— Jeff Sill, Longview
Watching in Wales
I was in Milford Haven, Wales, United Kingom. My older brother and I had camped out in our living room with the television on, so when the channel came on (there wasn’t 24-hour TV service back then In Wales) it would wake us up so we could see Neil Armstrong step onto the moon.
It was very exciting since we were American kids living in and going to school in a foreign country.
— Sharon Coe
Unforgettable lesson
I was in the third week of Navy boot camp in San Diego. Like other companies, we were kept out of touch with news from the outside world. Personal letters were allowed, of course, but no newspapers or television. ...
Occasionally, we had live instructors. That was the situation on July 20, 1969, when the classroom door was opened (and we were) informed by the instructor that Apollo 11 had just landed on the moon. The (instructor) interrupted his own lesson to turn on the monitor and tune it to a major network. He did not have to tell us what was about to happen. Astronauts had previously orbited the moon and in another mission had come within a few miles of landing on its surface. But the company was about to see America’s eight-year quest fulfilled. Minutes later came Neil Armstrong’s dispatch, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
After that statement, the TV was turned off and the lesson continued. I doubt if any of us remembered what the instructor said. But thanks to him, live history was shared with the company.
— J. M. Jones
American pride
In 1969, my family and I lived in Lufkin. After the (moon) landing, we were so proud of the United States and its ability to do such a thing. It made me feel much better about our being able to compete with Russia and others. We just felt more secure after our team went to the moon.
— B. J. Clark, Kilgore
Holding my breath
I lived in Houston when (Apollo 11) landed on the moon. It was on a Sunday night, I believe, and I was used to going to nightly church services. However, I chose to stay at home and watch TV. It was so thrilling to see the landing.
I remember holding my breath to be sure Neil Armstrong would be able to put his feet own on the moon’s surface, and when he spoke his first words, I was so proud of the United States and Houston!
— Martha Clark, Kilgore
Thrilling
I remember vividly where I was: I was a junior nursing student at Texas Eastern School of Nursing in Tyler that Sunday and had worked a day shift.
I sat in the lounge watching TV of the landing as well as the activities, but at that time, we only got four channels! All were tuned to the landing and moon walk, and I picked Walter Cronkite’s coverage. Many other students drifted in and out, but I stayed throughout the first walk including the flag planting.
The one thing that was momentous for me was just after Neil Armstrong stepped out, I went out the back exit, and the moon was full, so I spent several minutes watching the moon.
One of the dorm mother’s, Pearl King, came and stood looking with me. It was thrilling!
— S. Nichols, Longview