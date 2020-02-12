Demolition is slated for a burned-down convenience store, and the same fate appears likely for a dilapidated strip center on Pine Tree Road.
Ed Moore, District 1 representative on the Longview City Council, made the announcements at his town meeting Tuesday at Pine Tree Community Center.
The New Way Food Store at 4306 W. Marshall Ave. burned about two years ago and never reopened.
“The owner has finally contracted with a reputable demolition firm,” Moore said adding that the firm performed recent demolitions of the former Waffle Shoppe restaurant and Globe Inn.
Also, the city has posted condemnation notices at a strip shopping center in the 900 block of Pine Tree Road, he said.
The structure had been frozen from alteration by federal authorities after a December 2014 raid of the Glass Dragon store, but the center is “no longer under a federal freeze,” Moore said.
Multiple yellow condemnation tags are visible around the property, he said, and the owner has about a month or so to respond to the city that they will either improve the building up to municipal code or tear it down.
Moore also used the town meeting to update residents on West Longview projects that were approved in the 2018 city bond.
The city remains in negotiations with three properties at the site on South Street where it plans to build a new, three-story Longview Police Department headquarters, he said.
Contractor bids could be opened by late May, and construction could begin in August and take about two years, with a move-in possible by Christmas 2022, he said.
Fire Station No. 5 on Niblick Street will see construction begin likely in August, but fire crews will be able to remain in the existing station while work takes place, Moore said.
Fire Station No. 8 on McCann Road across from the post office will be relocated to land on George Richey Road across from the Dollar General distribution center.
Longview Economic Development Corp. donated the 11.5 acres, which will save the city about $380,000, Moore said, and will expand the fire department’s 4-minute-response-time service area from the current 8.6 square miles up to 14.7 square miles.
Construction should begin in the fall of 2021.
Fire Station No. 7 on Gilmer Road will be torn down, and a new two-story station will be built on site. Construction should begin in the summer of 2023.
Fairmont Street — between Avenue B and H.G. Mosley Parkway — will be improved to a concrete, two-lane street with a center-turn lane, curb, gutter and sidewalks as early as May 2021 with an 18-month construction timetable, Moore said.
Reel Road — from Gilmer Road to Pine Tree Road — will be widened to a concrete, four-lane street also with curb, gutter and sidewalks over an 18-month construction window, though work won’t start until spring 2023, he said.
Jim Martin, a longtime critic of city spending, questioned why city leaders chose to widen Reel Road and not Dundee Road, another two-lane thoroughfare that runs between Gilmer and Pine Tree roads that handles more traffic.
“You’re exactly right,” Moore said acknowledging that Dundee handles more than 10,000 vehicles a day compared the more than 8,000 vehicles daily on Reel.
However, more wrecks have occurred on Reel Road, and the cost of widening Reel is about $2 million cheaper than Dundee’s cost to widen, Moore said.
“The difference is that Reel has had some accident history that Dundee does not have,” Moore said.
“Well, I hate to say this,” Martin responded, “but I think they ought to have a driving class for the whole city of Longview. ... I can’t see Reel Road (being a higher priority) because it looks like it will take a lot of yards up.”
A significant amount of right of way property will be needed for utility relocation and the street itself, Moore said.
Schematics of the Reel Road project aren’t yet ready, he said, but he plans to hold a public meeting for residents to view those designs at a later date.
Also, “Dundee Road is No. 1 on my list for the next capital improvements project, as is Silver Falls Road,” Moore said. “We just can’t do everything at once.”