The District 1 seat on the Longview City Council is up for grabs after Councilman Ed Moore announced Thursday that he won't seek a third, three-year term in May.
While May will mark the end of his six-year tenure on the council, Moore has long been a fixture in city government. He moved to Longview in 1980 to serve as assistant city manager, according to his biography on the city's website. He then became a municipal financial adviser working with Longview and other cities.
Candidate filing for the election started this week, and Moore announced at the end of Thursday's City Council meeting that he won't seek reelection.
"My wife and I want to travel more, visit our grandchildren more while we're still healthy," Moore said. He added that he had previously told Mayor Andy Mack, who is seeking reelection, of his decision. He said he appreciated that Mack had asked him to reconsider.
"Jean and I stand by our decision," The Vietnam veteran said of his wife. "We just really, really need to go spoil our granddaughters more."
Mack and other council members praised Moore, with Mack describing him as "invaluable" to the community and to the City Council.
"I wish you the best. Know we appreciate your service," Mack said.
Mack and District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy signed up Wednesday to seek their third and final terms.
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.