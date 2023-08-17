U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran believes he’s fulfilled his promises to the residents of the 1st Congressional District and is prepared to continue to do so in his second term.
Moran, R-Tyler, announced his re-election bid Thursday outside the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.
He told attendees that being a member of Congress is a responsibility and not a right and said he knows his role as a representative is an important task entrusted to him by voters.
Moran, a former Smith County judge, was elected in November after former U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert vacated his seat to run for Texas attorney general.
“When I cast that vote, it’s not my vote, it’s your vote. And I’m honored to be your voice,” Moran said. “I’m honored to be the voice of 767,000 individuals across Northeast Texas in 17 different counties.”
He noted the importance of staying connected with constituents and being accountable and transparent to them. For the past eight months, his office has sent a weekly newsletter to let voters know what he’s doing, what bills he has filed, what speeches he has given and more to keep people informed, he said.
Moran on Thursday recalled the many promises he made to voters and how he’s stayed true to his word in Congress.
During his initial campaign, voters frequently brought up border security as a major issue, he said. The first bill he filed within weeks of being in Congress aims to take away incentives for illegal immigration and provide funding for border security.
“Just a few months later, I introduced the Visa Overstays Penalties Act, which was ultimately included in the Border Security Investment Act of 2023 that the House passed and has been widely regarded as the toughest border security bill Congress has ever passed, and I’m proud to part of that,” Moran said.
He also promised to try to reign in government spending, which he said he accomplished by the introduction of the Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment.
As a commitment to election integrity, one of his measures was included as part of the larger American Confidence in Election Act, which he said preserves the ideals of federalism and protects the constitutional rights of states to determine the time, place and manner of elections.
In a promise to seek energy independence, Moran helped form the More Energy More Jobs act of 2023, which revises requirements concerning oil and gas lease sales under the Outer Continental Shelf leasing program.
To further broadband expansion efforts, Moran filed a bill known as the American Broadband Deployment Act with another congressman that reduces regulatory burdens on the upgrade of wireless towers and helps fill gaps in rural broadband areas.
In keeping with his support of law enforcement, Moran also introduced the Strong Communities Act, which allows for additional grant funding for local law enforcement agencies to help recruit and retain staff.
On the local level, Moran said he’s worked to address the gap in weather radar systems in Northeast Texas as it falls between Shreveport and Fort Worth. The Rural Weather Monitoring Systems Act would provide information needed at the federal level to fill the gap in communication and help rural areas get quicker, more accurate information for flash flooding and F1 and F2 level storms.
After Thursday’s announcement, Moran said if re-elected, he wants to continue to focus on many of the areas he mentioned.
“Our goal is not simply to file bills or write bills,” he said. “It’s to get them passed so that they can have some effect on East Texans. So we’re gonna continue to do that.”
Moran said he intends to continue to reign in spending and also reduce the regulatory burden and tax burden on businesses and individuals.