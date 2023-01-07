New Republican U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran was sworn into office early Saturday and said he is looking forward to "being a strong and steady voice in Congress and fighting for conservative legislation."
Moran, the former Smith County judge, defeated Democrat Jrmar Jefferson in the November general election and replaces longtime 1st Congressional District Rep. Louie Gohmert.
“I am humbled and honored to represent my family, friends, and neighbors in the First Congressional District of Texas," Moran said in a statement. "Early (Saturday) morning, I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans hold dear. We have a tough road ahead, but I look forward to being a strong and steady voice in Congress and ... (join) my Republican colleagues to rein in reckless spending, secure our southern border, protect the unborn and restore our failing economy."
Moran also said in a statement that he voted for new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
“On behalf of the American people, Republicans undertook a historic floor debate to determine the next speaker of the House of Representatives — something that this country has not seen in nearly 100 years," he said. "The transparency in that process assures trust and strength in the result and in our next speaker."
Moran added that the House "is the body closest to the people," and it's the best hope to stop the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Senate "from pushing this country further in the wrong direction."
"To accomplish our goal of restoring liberty and economic freedom to everyday Americans, Republicans must now, despite minor differences within the party, move forward as a united front to oppose the growing ideals of socialism that are permeating through the Democratic ranks," he said.