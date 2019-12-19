A new outreach coordinator and more businesses stepping forward are helping Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center find homes for animals, the shelter's leader said.
From Southside Bank's sponsorship of adoption fees around Thanksgiving to donations raised by Starbucks, the local commercial community is finding ways to help the shelter's mission, Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper told the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Whitney Higginbotham has brought new ideas and suggestions since taking over as community outreach coordinator last month.
Business involvement took off after Central Title Co. sponsored adoption fees at the shelter during National Clear the Shelters Day in August.
"We literally have local businesses just begging to come in and get involved and do things," Kemper said, "and it has literally been nonstop. We're having to try to space them out and figure out how to do them."
The commercial backing has been timely, he said.
In November, the shelter took in 358 animals.
Southside Bank provided $1,200 to the shelter to sponsor adoption fees Nov. 21-23, and the shelter adopted out 38 animals over those three days.
"They came in and did hot cocoa and talked to people and shook hands and were just really involved," Kemper said of the Thankful for Second Chances event.
Employees at the Starbucks coffeehouse near McCann Road accepted donations for the shelter, enough to fill an extra-large crate, Kemper said, and they then brought "puppacinos" to each animal at the shelter and took pictures with whipped cream on the animals' faces.
The photos had been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook, he said.
Soon after, several businesses, including Miller Homes Group, Fairway Mortgage, U.S. Title Co., the Hitt List Group, the Howlett Group and others, came together to raise $2,500 for adoption fees during Homes for the Holidays, a Christmas event this week through Saturday designed to clear the kennels.
The event includes $10 microchips plus Santa Paws photos on Saturday.
"I think the adoption fee sponsorships are good," committee member Allyson Bock said. "They’re ideal for getting people in the door, and it’s easy for a business to do. All they’ve got to do is throw some money at it, and they get their stuff on everything and they some free marketing out of it."
Kemper added, "And we’re really trying to find ways to show businesses how it helps them to step in. ... They want to see that they get something out of it, and I think us being successful makes them want to be a part of what we do."
Higginbotham arrived around the first of November and hit the ground running, Kemper said. So far, she has introduced new ways to manage shelter volunteers, brought in the idea of using purple acrylic ornaments as a new shelter fundraiser and led the shelter to participate in the Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade for the first time earlier this month.
Higginbotham filled the vacancy left by Jackie Reynolds, who moved to Mississippi in late October.