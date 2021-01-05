Questions continue to swarm around the Longview area about who can get a COVID-19 vaccine and where they are available as more Longview pharmacies are set to get fresh doses this week.
Though eight new sites are getting vaccine doses, not all are available to people outside the facilities. Many are still strictly going to health care workers.
In Longview, Kroger pharmacy, Longview Cancer Center, Longview Wellness Center, Louis Morgan Drug No. 1, Savon Pharmacy, Wellness Pointe, Wellness Pointe General Medicine and the Women and Child Health Center of Longview all are getting doses of the vaccine.
Longview Wellness Center, Wellness Pointe and Wellness Pointe General Medicine got the most doses, with 300 each. Woman and Child Health Center of Longview is allocated for 200 doses and all others are set for 100 doses.
COVID-19 vaccines still are in phase 1 of distribution. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center spokesman Will Knous said the hospital has distributed all its vaccines.
Louis Morgan Pharmacist Cheryl Gilliam said the pharmacy's wait list already is full.
She said the vaccines are earmarked for those in the first phase of distribution, which includes health care workers, those in longterm care facilities, people 65 and older, frontline workers and those with high-risk medical conditions.
"We started with long-term care first and told a couple of medical providers that we have it and we’ve started a list of our seniors and we try to fill slots with a waiting list," she said. "There’s 10 doses per vial and it’s only good for six hours, so I have to have 10 people available for those slots because we don’t want to waste doses."
To make sure doses are not wasted, Gilliam said if, for example, three health care workers scheduled a time for get the vaccine, she will call seven people on the wait list to fill the spot.
Gilliam said the pharmacy has the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots with 28 days between them.
"I'm hopeful it’s going to come more often and that everybody’s going to start getting it sometime soon," she said.
Savon Pharmacist Kwame Kusi said they are scheduling times for health care workers to get the vaccine with doctor's offices. Other people who qualify in the first phase of distribution, such as those over 65, can schedule an appointment online.
Currently, Savon is only giving vaccines to those who qualify and have a scheduled appointment.
Texas Oncology spokeswoman Krystal Morris said in a written statement the Longview center was notified on Tuesday that it will get vaccines. Staff members are prioritized at this time.
Currently, it is not providing vaccines to patients, she said.
"We plan to do so when and if we get sufficient allocations of doses from the Texas State Department of Health Services," Morris said. "While we do not know when, we expect vaccine supplies will increase, allowing us to provide vaccines to our patients in the future.
For now, we recommend that our patients contact local pharmacies and doctors that are offering the vaccine to schedule a vaccination," she said. "Regardless of where you receive it, patients should talk with their physician about their individual treatment regimen and the vaccine."
Other East Texas spots
Other places in the area are also set to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week with the fourth week of distribution.
In Harrison county, the Brookshire's in Hallsville will get 100 doses. In Marshall, Kroger, Marshall-Harrison County Health District, Super 1 and Walgreen's Pharmacy on East End Blvd. will each get 100 doses.
Hope Community Medicine in Carthage will get 100 doses.
Four Henderson sites will get 100 doses of the vaccine. Those places are Kroger, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Trinity Clinic Family Practice and Walgreen's on US Highway 70.
Brookshire's Pharmacy in Tatum and Divine Grace Pharmacy in Diana will each get 300 doses.