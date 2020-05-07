Graduation ceremonies will not follow the usual pomp and circumstance for the class of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but schools still are trying to find ways to make the milestone special.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, while issuing an order that allowed more businesses to reopen after being shuttered because of the pandemic, also announced that graduation ceremonies would be allowed to proceed under health protocol rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA has offered schools four options for graduating seniors:
- Completely virtual ceremonies, using videoconference or other technologies
- Hybrid ceremonies with a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups
- Vehicle ceremonies in which students and families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at a time with their families alongside them
- Outdoor in-person ceremonies
The outdoor ceremonies are permitted between May 15-31 for rural counties that meet requirements described in Abbott’s April 27 “Report To Open Texas,” according to TEA. Any county can host an outdoor ceremony on or after June 1.
Pine Tree High School plans to have an 8 a.m. ceremony June 27 at the football stadium, spokeswoman Mary Whitton said.
Hallsville ISD will graduate at 8 p.m. June 1 at the football stadium. Each senior will be allowed four guests, according to the district Facebook page.
Longview High School announced two graduation plans Monday. The first is individual ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12-15 at Lobo Stadium. According to a statement from the district, students in their caps and gowns would go to the high school for the lone ceremonies with their parents.
Each ceremony will be filmed and combined into a video for graduates, according to the district. Social distancing will be enforced at the ceremony, and students should come only with family members.
The second plan is a formal graduation ceremony. Several ceremonies will be scheduled so social distancing can be maintained. The ceremonies are planned for May 29 at Lobo Stadium. The district said more information would be available by May 15.
Both Spring Hill and White Oak ISDs are planning graduation ceremonies that will adhere to social distancing and will release final plans soon.
Elsewhere, Kilgore High School has scheduled photo opportunities for seniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 11-14 at the school, and a parade to honors seniors is set 2 p.m. May 17 through downtown.
Gladewater High School plans for its graduates to ride through town in a parade that ends with them receiving their diplomas on May 29.
According to the Gladewater ISD Facebook page, each senior can ride in the parade in a decorated car or truck, with a parent or family member driving. The procession will go throughout town and in several neighborhoods and will end at the high school, where students will be awarded diplomas while still in their cars.
Gilmer High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. June 5 at Jeff Traylor Stadium at the high school, Principal Brian Bowman announced Wednesday on Facebook. Each senior will be allowed five guests, and the ceremony will be livestreamed for vulnerable populations. Graduates will have their temperature taken before the ceremony, Bowman said, and anyone with a fever higher than 100 will not be allowed to participate. Graduates also are allowed to wear and decorate masks, he said.
Local private schools also finalized graduation plans.
Trinity School of Texas is planning to have a live outdoor ceremony on July 17, spokeswoman Erica Fisher said. The Longview school also will have private ceremonies today and Friday for each individual senior.
The school will film the individual ceremonies and compile them into one video. Fisher said the private ceremonies will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, and it will be only for seniors and their families. She said social distancing will be enforced.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview will graduate its seven seniors in St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 5:30 p.m. May 15, Director of Enrollment and Communications Melinda Dunn said.
All guests must wear a mask, and each student may invite a limited number of guests, she said.
At Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview, Director of Admissions Jana Horne said the school is hosting a graduation at 11 a.m. July 11 at Spring Hill First Baptist Church.
Horne said she does not yet know if it will be one family at a time, but she said the school will follow whatever guidelines are in place.
Longview Christian School will have an outdoor ceremony at 10 a.m. June 6 at Grace Creek Church, administrator Ben Cammack said.
