This week's Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade will boast even more holiday spirit than in previous years.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Nick Mayfield said Thursday's event will have roughly 124 floats compared with 111 in 2021.
This year's theme is “A Pineywoods Christmas," and the parade is organized by the Downtown Longview organization, Longview Main Street and Longview Ambucs and is sponsored by Peters Chevrolet.
Ten floats from the city of Longview will participate, including from the Longview Public Library; the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center; the Department of Public Works; Longview Transit; Longview police and fire departments; and a float that will carry Mayor Andy Mack.
One of the highlights is a new and improved giant roller skate float from the Longview High School Art Club, Mayfield said.
The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, but spectators who want a good seat are encouraged to arrive an hour-and-a-half to two hours early, he said.
The parade will last about an hour-and-a-half and will start on Whaley Street at the intersection at Green Street. It will travel west down Whaley through downtown before turning south on Horaney Street. The parade then will turn east onto Methvin Street, travel down past the Gregg County Courthouse and end at the intersection at Third Street.
The following streets will experience partial or full closures:
Whaley will be closed from Fifth to Horaney;
Methvin will be closed from Horaney to Fourth;
High, Center, Fredonia and Green Streets will be closed between Whaley and Methvin; and
First, Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth Streets will be closed from Methvin to Padon Street.
Along with the usual parade vendors, food trucks also will be set up.
"(The parade) is a great way to spread some holiday cheer, feel the holiday spirits, join the community that you're a part of and celebrate the holidays," Mayfield said.