As parents register students for the new school year, they have the option for virtual learning from home or in-person learning on campus because of the spread of COVID-19. Most local parents, so far, are opting for sending their children to campus.
Families can decide to change the learning model during the year, but when they can do that depends on the district.
As of Friday, Longview ISD had 5,093 returning students registered and 459 new students registered, according to the district.
Of those registered, 2,194 children are signed up for in-person learning; 766 students are enrolled in synchronous learning; the remaining 914 opted for asynchronous learning.
Texas schools were able to choose to synchronous and asynchronous learning models to offer. Synchronous virtual learning involves students and teachers being engaged at the same time. The asynchronous models allows them to not be engaged at the same time.
“Longview ISD registration opened before the two remote education models were decided upon. For everyone who registered before Aug. 1, we are asking families to go back into Skyward and choose between in person, synchronous or asynchronous,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said in a written statement. “The number registered will not add up to the number of physical, synchronous, and asynchronous because we are still trying to get the parents/guardians to complete the new Covid-19 form through Skyward.”
As of Thursday, Pine Tree ISD had 582 students registered for virtual learning and 2,151 planning to return to campus.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district will have “more than enough” technology to support the virtual learners. He said he anticipates about 15-25% of students enrolling in online learning.
On Friday, Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district’s enrollment is at 1,949 students with 383 choosing at-home learning.
He said the numbers are consistent with surveys the district conducted asking parents what learning model they would prefer.
The district starting buying Chromebook laptops in May to be able to support virtual learners, he said. Computers are ready for the students to start school.
“We’re excited about the early start we had with our Chromebook purchases,” Guidry said. “No matter what happens this year we’ll have those. One of the first things we’ll start working on with Pre-K through 5th grade is how to use the computers and Google Classroom and the rest of the software.”