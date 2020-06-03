COVID-19 Testing
The Texas Army National Guard operates a mobile COVID-19 testing site May 12 at the Longview Fairgrounds in front of the Longview Exhibit Building. Four more mobile testing sites are scheduled at different Longview locations. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

More free mobile testing for COVID-19 will be offered in Longview, with the Texas Army National Guard scheduled to coordinate operations at four locations next week.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said testing is scheduled 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 9 at Foster Middle School; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 at Community Connections and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 13 at Broughton Recreation Center. 

He said tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments necessary.

Additional details about the testing dates are expected to be available soon.