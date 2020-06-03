More free mobile testing for COVID-19 will be offered in Longview, with the Texas Army National Guard scheduled to coordinate operations at four locations next week.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said testing is scheduled 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 9 at Foster Middle School; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 at Community Connections and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 13 at Broughton Recreation Center.
He said tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments necessary.
Additional details about the testing dates are expected to be available soon.