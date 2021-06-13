The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center has used federal stimulus funding to hire more business advisers and industry experts to aid local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The SBDC, which is in Longview and hosted by the University of Texas at Tyler, received more than $300,000 in additional grant funding from the Small Business Administration.
“The CARES Act funds allowed us to hire people with the specific skillsets that are needed in this region,” said Day Shelmire, director of the UT Tyler-Longview SBDC. “These experts have specific knowledge and expertise to help small businesses recover more quickly from the economic effects of the COVID crisis.”
The SBDC has contracted with Gala McCray to provide bookkeeping and Quickbooks training; M. Roberts Digital to provide website and social media marketing expertise; John Grubbs for management, marketing and training skills; and Paula Grabowski to help with government contracting and certifications.
The SBDC provides free advising and consulting services to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
For information, go to longviewsbdc.com or call (903) 757-5857.