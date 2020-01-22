For the first time ever, three annual events — Homeless Resource Day, the Point-in-Time homeless census and Veterans Stand Down — were combined into one day at one central location.
Attendance at Longview Exhibit Building was consistent as in years' past for the events, organizers said, but there was a seemingly overabundance of volunteers serving or waiting to serve the city's homeless.
With more than 100 volunteers working alongside city of Longview staff from at least six municipal divisions, at least 69 service providers staffed booths to help people with health care, insurance, identification or driver's licenses, dental care, pet services, meals and more.
"I think it’s fabulous," said Donna Sharp, executive director of the Greater Longview United Way. "This coincides with our Point-in-Time Count, which is doing the homeless census, as it were, and then you’ve got people who don’t seem one bit intimidated to come here and talk (and) find out what services are available. I think it’s a very warm and welcoming place, and I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a huge crowd."
At least 137 homeless people had arrived in the first three hours of the six-hour event, Community Services Assistant Director Dietrich Johnson said.
Last year's Homeless Resource Day had 50 service providers, and Community Services Director Laura Hill attributed this year's 38% increase to combining the third-year event with the Point-in-Time count and Veterans Stand Down, which annually provides supplies and services to homeless veterans.
"We’ve had more people. We’ve had a lot more inquiries," Hill said, adding that some providers came from Tyler and Shreveport this year.
"We’ve had better community support reaching out to us, wanting to be a part of the event instead of us having to make cold calls," Hill said.
She said organizers enhanced all of the services and offered even more this year.
"A lot of that comes from the veterans groups that are here to help provide those services, but also for the first time this year, we have dental screenings, the Beverly Clinic is here to help with the health fair part, and we have a lot more insurance providers with Medicaid and special programs like that," Hill said. "We’ve enhanced all of the services and have more to offer."
Osterline Duclona with the East Texas Veterans Resource Center has participated in Veterans Stand Down for the past four years.
While they drew about the same number of veterans, Thursday's three-in-one event was different and beneficial for veterans, she said, because "they all come the one day, and they don’t have to worry about how they’re going to get here the next day for the next event."
Festa Hill, 54, made his first-ever visit to Homeless Resource Day.
"I’ve been trying to get help with medical, dental, my disability, housing and things like that," said Festa Hill, no relation to Laura Hill. "It’s very helpful. It’s helping the community. I’m homeless right now, so it’s a benefit."
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center staff provided health checkups and other aid to pets of people at the event. Dr. Christine Prior, the center's veterinarian, said they see about 50 animals at Homeless Resource Day every year, and that at least 20 pets had visited the booth in the event's first two hours.
While other cities host service fairs, many of them are limited to veterans or to other specific populations, Sharp said.
"I don’t know of any other communities that do this in such a wide array to serve the homeless community and provide the services that are provided here with the medical screens and haircuts and even dog adoptions," Sharp said.