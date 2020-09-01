A Longview nonprofit that helps unemployed women in the area learn new skills and improve their lives will be moving from downtown to a location with room to grow.
Heartisans Marketplace is planning a November opening at 3507 Gilmer Road in Longview as it transitions away from six years on Methvin Street.
“We won’t be downtown anymore, which is the sad thing,” CEO and Founder Julee Rachels said. “We love being downtown.”
Heartisans’ mission is to provide job readiness programs to local unemployed women. Each program is tailored to the woman, focusing on her strengths and needs, Rachels said.
Rachels worked with her husband this past week to put up framing in the new building and remove air conditioning units.
“We’re working on the retail space now,” she said.
About two-thirds of the organization’s funding comes from retail sale at the store and online and special orders. The other third comes from community donations.
To expand their programs into Phase 2, which includes providing housing to program graduates for one to two years, the organization will need to raise more funds and sell more. When a Heartisans task force began looking at ways to move into Phase 2, Rachels said it became clear they needed more space.
“In order to move to Phase 2, we needed to expand,” Rachels said. “We tried to look downtown.”
The new location seemed like the right fit.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said she is sad to see Heartisans leave downtown but is excited for the organization.
“I know that their ministry has grown so much over the six years and with that growth, they need more space and that’s exciting for them,” she said. “I love what Heartisans does for women in our community and their move is going to allow them to help more people.”
The organization is still in the early stages of fixing up the new location. Moving toward the back of the building, Rachels described plans for a covered courtyard, a precursor for what will become work studios.
Heartisans’ products are handmade in the organization’s manufacturing studios, which will expand with the move. Word studios provide settings for manufacturing, sewing, quilting, embroidery/vinyl personalization, artisan craft, letterpress printing, handwork and basketmaking.
Righteous Rock Church is in a part of the new Heartisans building. It will move to a new location in September. The church side of the building will provide Heartisans with meeting space and offices.
”It meets all our needs,” Rachels said. “It also gives us a busy street, which you need with a store.”
Rachels noted that Gilmer Road has great traffic and more parking, something she said they desperately needed downtown.
Melissa Flores, 30, said she knows firsthand how life changing the support and the program can be. Flores started the program at Heartisans on Oct. 17 after her mother, a volunteer, recommended it to her.
She wrote an essay to be sent to Heartisans donors this year.
“Previously leaving a relationship, I was fighting addiction and I had no other options but to return home to my parents; something I fought until I just could not fight it anymore,” Flores wrote in the essay. “I wanted to gain my independence on my own, and I did not want anyone telling me what to do.”
She said she had been rebelling against her parents for a long time and part of her wanted to continue the cycle of running away. But at 30 years old and with an elementary school-aged son, Flores said she needed to evaluate her life.
”Before the program, I was basically job hopping to whatever paid the most and it was a dead end,” she said. “I wasn’t successful at living right. I was just kind of going with the flow. Existing.”
Through prayer and faith, she said she started the program at Heartisans.
“When I started, the very first day, I didn’t know what to expect,” Flores said. “I liked the environment and the people. It was so warm and welcoming. It’s like your home away from home almost, because everybody is so embracing and they want to help. They love on you, they care about you and they genuinely want the best for you.”
Program Director Amy Hollins helped Flores set her goals and then accomplish them.
“One of my goals was to get my license back,” Flores said.
Flores did not have a job so she was unable to pay traffic tickets she had gotten. On top of that, her license was suspended for unpaid tickets and she would need to drive to get a job.
Hollins worked with the courts to get those fines turned into community service hours, which Flores could complete at Heartisans.
“That’s how I started doing social media to begin with,” said Flores, who still manages social media for Heartisans.
Flores spent time in each of the studios during her time in the program, which was about eight weeks. Her favorite was the 1800s printing press.
She built her resume, and in February, Flores started a job as an administrative assistant for Washington Prime Group, Longview Mall’s management company. She has since been promoted to office administrator.
“I really did it on my own, and I was proud of that,” she said, noting that she applied to 50 or 60 jobs before she got this one. “It let me put the program to the test.
“I think that women within the community are going to find that Heartisans is a great place to go to find resources to help get back on your feet. They can help with the things that you might not be able to get help from anywhere else.”
Rachels said the nonprofit needs private spaces for counseling and offices for its four employees. Everyone else who works at Heartisans is either a volunteer or part of the program.
”We get about 1,400 volunteers a month,” Rachels said. The four employees include a program director, volunteer coordinator, operations manager and studio lead.
”We’d love to have a paid lead for every studio,” Rachels said. But hiring more people requires more space and more funds.
Heartisans bought the entire space in the new building, totaling about 18,000 square feet and two acres of land. The current location downtown is just about 4,100 sq. ft.
“Now, we have room to grow,” Rachels said.
The building is in front of a community of duplexes the organization hopes to possibly eventually start buying for its the next phase.
Heartisans partners with Longview Economic Development Corporation, local businesses and other charitable organizations. Women can be referred into the Heartisans’ job readiness program from nonprofits, churches, social groups and the community.
More than 50 women have completed the Heartisans’ program and have joined the workforce or continued education.
“They’re working on becoming independent,” Rachels said. “We want to come along with them and help them with networking in the community. Anything we can do to help them.”
Offering housing and a community of people can help with that, Rachels said.
Housing is something that Flores said she could have greatly benefited from.
”I live with my family right now, and while I love my family, I’m an adult so being an ‘adult child’ living with your parents is a little difficult at times,” Flores said, laughing. “It would have given me more of the independence that I’ve been searching for.”
The organization is coming up on its sixth anniversary in November, about the time Heartisans will be opening the Gilmer Road location.
“We still want to be connected to downtown,” Rachels said. The organization has a trailer they plan to take to downtown events.
“Just because they aren’t physically present doesn’t mean that they won’t always be part of our downtown community,” Heien said. “I’m not sure what the plans are for the space, but I hope we can get someone as fantastic as Heartisans in there.”
Flores, who hopes to eventually reenter school to finish her business degree, encourages any woman in need to get in touch with Heartisans.
“Go through the program,” she said. “They’re really well connected in the community, so they have great resources to help you become successful. I mean, I’m a walking testimony.”