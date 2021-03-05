Texas expects more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, state officials said Friday.
According to a Texas Department of State Health Services statement, the vaccines will be first doses, with 245,000 doses being the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The federal government will send more than 200,000 doses directly to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers. The state will distribute more than 930,000 first doses to providers in all but 20 of the state's counties, along with 457,000 second doses.
Meanwhile, the state reported 5,913 new confirmed and probable cases Friday of the coronavirus, bringing the total of Texas cases during the pandemic to 2,678,295. The state estimates that 147,360 of those cases were active Friday. Of those, 5,065 cases required hospitalization as of Thursday, the most recent day for which the state provided data. That was 198 fewer than Wednesday.
With 256 newly reported deaths, the Texas pandemic death toll rose to 44,134.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,692.1, an increase of 30.5%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Northeast Texas
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued its decline with data released Friday.
COVID-19 patients Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 6% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 35th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 7% for the past week.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported just two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,353 cases and 95 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one less case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 2,112 positive cases, according to the state, and 99 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases remained increased by three to 1,293, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 64.
NET Health on Friday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves. The district said previously that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.