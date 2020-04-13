5:42 p.m. update: Power outages shortly before 6 p.m. remained to more than 30,000 East Texans between two utility providers after Sunday storms moved through the region.
At 5:45 p.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 17,908 Texas customers without power. Of those, 10,134 outages were in Gregg County. Many customers on Monday received notice that estimated restorations times were 11:59 a.m. on Thursday.
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting 12,591 outages at 5:45 p.m.
12:01 p.m. update: More than 44,000 East Texans still did not have power as of noon Monday after two line of storms moved through the region Sunday.
At 11:42 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 27,662 customers in Texas without power. Gregg County customers made up the bulk of those outages with 17,733.
Outages in other counties were:
Bowie: 11
Cass: fewer than 5
Harrison: 1,675
Morris: 11
Panola: 250
Rains: 64
Rusk: 541
Shelby: 5
Smith: 342
Titus: fewer than 5
Upshur: 3,813
Van Zandt: 740
Wheeler: fewer than 5
Wood: 2,471
Storms moving through Sunday morning left 22,000 SWEPCO customers without power. In an update on the utility's website, it said power had been restored to 14,000 of those by afternoon before another line of storms came through.
The second line left a total of 64,000 customers without power in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas at its peak.
Upshur Rural Electrical Cooperative at shortly before noon Monday reported 17,402 customers without power.
UPDATE: Longview police this morning reports trees down on many roads in the city. There are also many intersections without power that should be treated as a four-way stop.
Roads with trees down include:
- Brent Rd
- Fairway Oaks
- Texas at Alpine
- Birdsong at Andrews
- Scenic at Broadway
- Hallie at Trailwood
- 800 block of Texas
- Camille at Trailwood
- Auburn at Fairmont
- Smallwood at Beverly
- Eastman at Hawkins
- Eden at Serendipity
- Vanderbilt at Dartmouth — partially blocking
- Enchanted at Lovers — partially blocking
- 400 block of Harrison
- Melton between Marion and Green
- Clyatt at Locklear
- 1200 Block of Eden Dr
- Ridgelea at Mobberly
- Ingram at 9th Street
- 200 block of Bill Ownes — blocking all but one lane
- 200 block of Brown
- 2700 Spring Hill — blocking westbound lanes
- Meadowbrook Drive just west of McCann
- Fairmont at Bill Owens
PREVIOUS: Strong winds and storms Sunday evening left 34,000 East Texas AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. and almost 23,000 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative customers without power Monday morning.
SWEPCO spokeswoman Carey Sullivan said about 18,000 Longview area customers are without power and there is currently no restoration time.
"With the early Sunday storms, we’d expected to get power back by 10 p.m.," she said. "But that second set came through really strong and after dark, which means we get up at sunlight and start to assess the damage. Once we have an accurate idea we’ll develop a restoration time and get that out."
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative at just before 9 a.m. reported more than 22,000 customers without power.
Upshur Rural also said it does not have a restoration time.
According to the National Weather Service, winds in Longview reached a peak of 53 mph and 39 mph in Gilmer Sunday evening.
Sullivan said customers can sign up for alerts swepco.com/alerts to get a text or email with restoration time.
The restoration time SWEPCO will send out will be the time when 95% of people will have power restored, so even if the time is late, most will have power before that, she said.
However, there are some issues an electrician needs to work on before power can be restored, information on that damage and when to call an electrician can be found on SWEPCO's website.
City of Longview Public Works Department has two crews working at about 30 locations with trees down blocking roadways.