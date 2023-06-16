Power outages across East Texas are affecting at least 72,000 residents, according to Southwestern Electric Power Company.
Corporate Communications Representative Shantell Jordan said the outages encompass Longview, Carthage, Gilmer, Gladewater, Henderson, Kilgore, Marshall and Mineola. Outages across SWEPCO's entire service area are greater than 230,000.
At its peak at 5 a.m., nearly 75,000 East Texas customers were without power, she said. SWEPCO is currently assessing the situation and help will be needed to address the large number of outages, she added.
"We have requested mutual assistance and are expected to have additional crews come out and assist the restoration efforts," Jordan said.
Times and locations of when and where crews would be needed was not yet available.