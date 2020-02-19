More than 1,100 people showed up to cast ballots on the first day of early voting in Gregg, Harrison and Panola counties, elections officials reported late Tuesday.
Early voting for the March 3 primary elections opened Tuesday and lasts through Feb. 28.
At least 390 people participated in the first day of early voting in Gregg County, elections officials said. Panola County, meanwhile, logged 219 first-day voters, elections chief Cheyenne Lampley reported, and Harrison County elections leaders released an unofficial first-day total of 502 voters.
Voters are picking party nominees for a variety of federal, state and local races to be held in November, including for president, U.S. Senate, Congress and the state houses.
In Gregg County, voters can cast ballots in three contested races on the Republican side. Joe Parker and Floyd Wingo are vying to replace retiring Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd, while incumbent Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort is challenged by John Bisese and incumbent Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle has an opponent in John McCubbin.
Texas is one of 14 states participating in the Super Tuesday primary on March 3. Voters can cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or go to third-party conventions later this year.
Besides a packed presidential ballot on the Democratic side, other federal races voters must decide include 12 Democratic candidates vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Cornyn also faces four challengers in his primary.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, faces challenger Johnathan Kyle Davidson in his primary with the winner facing lone Democratic candidate Hank Gilbert in November.
Panola County’s only local contested race is for Republican Party chairman: incumbent Nicole Tarpley faces challenger Linda Lawless.
Harrison County has one contested local race on the Republican ballot, in which incumbent Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin is challenged by Rodney Blackwell.
In the Republican primaries in Harrison and Panola counties, incumbent state Rep. Chris Paddie of Marshall faces challenger Mark Williams of Panola County.
Republican voters casting ballots in Rusk County will be busier with six local contested races, with the winners facing no Democratic opponent in November.
Incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price faces a challenge from three candidates: Johnwayne Valdez, Jesse Stewart and Nathan Parker.
Three candidates are vying to replace retiring Republican Pct. 1 Commissioner Bill Hale: Will Hale — Bill Hale’s son — Randy Gaut and Shannon Thompson.
For Rusk County Pct. 1 constable, three Republican candidates are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Sammy Nichols: Bob Mitchell, Michael Smith and Richard Stanley.
Incumbent Pct. 3 Constable Kenneth Miley is challenged by Micah Buzbee, and Bobby Armstrong and Parker Sweeney are vying to replace outgoing Pct. 4 Constable David Guy.
With Pct. 5 Constable Jimmy Skinner not seeking reelection, Trey Hacker and Daniel McMillen are seeking the position.
None of the winners in those constable races will face Democratic challengers in November.
The ballot in Upshur County also is filled with local contested races on the Republican side.
Three candidates are seeking to replace outgoing Pct. 1 Commissioner Paula Gentry: James Noble, Gene Dolle and Jim Bardwell.
And with Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka not seeking reelection, five candidates are seeking the position: Daphne Anne Grimes, Robert Green, Richard Smith, Kent M. Abernathy and Michael L. Ashley.
Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Ludvigson faces a Republican challenger in Ronnie G. Mitchell, and incumbent Pct. 4 Constable Larry Sewell is challenged by David S. Thompson and Phillip M. Hill.
The Upshur County GOP winners face no Democratic opposition in November.
First-day totals for early voting were not available for Rusk or Upshur counties.