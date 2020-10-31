Early voting for Tuesday’s general election ended Friday with more than half of Gregg County’s registered voters casting ballots, officials said.
Gregg County Assistant Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said the county officially surpassed 50% voter turnout as of 5 p.m. Friday. That translates into more than 37,700 out of 73,000 registered voters casting ballots in the three-week early voting period.
“I’d say that’s a pretty good turnout,” Briggs said.
Gregg County surpassed its 2016 early voting total of 31,203 ballots on Monday.
Briggs said there were no major issues with polling machines during the past three weeks.
“There were no trips out to fix anything,” Briggs noted. “The polls were working well.”
At one point, poll workers faced a shortage of gloves and had to rely briefly on sanitizers and cleaning supplies.
“We have plenty of gloves now,” Briggs said.
Early voting turnout in Gregg County likely will be closer to 60% after Friday’s in-person total and mail-in ballots are tallied, Briggs said.
Elsewhere, Rusk County broke its 2016 early voting total of about 12,000 ballots with 14,300 votes cast as of Friday afternoon.
“There’s a line wrapped around the building,” Elections Administrator Kaitlin Smith said shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday. She said it’s the highest early voting turnout — in-person and mail-in ballots — that the county has recorded.
“It’s higher than it’s ever been,” Smith said. “It’s pretty good — it’s encouraging.”
Rusk County has more that 32,300 registered voters, and about 50% had cast ballots, through in-person voting and by mail, as of Friday afternoon.
Smith believes the extra week of early voting will ease Election Day lines.
Upshur County Elections Administrator Lory Harle said early voting went “really smooth.”
In the last presidential election, Upshur County had about 10,000 residents cast early ballots. This year, of the more than 28,700 registered voters in the county, more than 13,300 — or about 46% — had cast their ballots as of early Friday afternoon.
The number of voters who cast ballots in the Texas early voting period this year has now surpassed the total number of people who voted in all of 2016, the Texas Tribune reported. Through Thursday, 9,009,850 Texans had voted, which amounted to 53% of registered voters.
Election Day is Tuesday.