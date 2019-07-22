Daniel Morgan has tendered his resignation as Gregg County Pct. 3 constable, effective Aug. 31.
In a letter to the Gregg County Commissioners Court, Morgan said he has accepted a job with the city of Kilgore to return to the police department that he served before pursuing the constable's job.
"I worked at Kilgore for a long time prior to coming to the constable's office," Morgan said Monday.
"I feel like I have a lot to offer the citizens of Gregg County," he added, "and I feel like I can do more with the city of Kilgore than in the constable's office."
Morgan will leave 28 months remaining on his unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said he will decide in early August whether or whom he will nominate to succeed Morgan on an interim basis.
Morgan was elected constable in 2016 when he defeated John "Dickie" McCubbin in the Republican primary with nearly 62% of the vote and then was unopposed in the general election.
Before 2016, Morgan had served about 10 years with the Kilgore Police Department and five years with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force stationed in Tyler.
Morgan is the second constable in Gregg County to announce leaving his post. He said he is thankful to residents for their support and encouragement through the transition.
Pct. 1 Constable James Plumlee announced earlier this year that he was retiring Aug. 31.
Retired Longview police Officer Mike Grisham will serve as interim Pct. 1 constable for the remaining 16 months of Plumlee's unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2020.