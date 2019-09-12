The Morris County Collaborative will feature a speech by Waco-based economist Ray Perryman and discuss issues of concern to residents during a town hall set 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Daingerfield High School auditorium, 2902 Tiger Drive.
Perryman is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at noon and has donated his time to solve social problems such as hunger, indigent health care, poverty and child abuse, according to the collaborative. Morris County had 12,339 residents as of July 1, 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The collaborative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a 20-member board, said it is dedicated to improving the quality of life for county residents.
The group received a three-year economic development grant exceeding $400,000 from the Hogg Foundation, said Joan Cook, a board member and Omaha native. She said the collaborative was founded about a year ago.
"This is a grass roots effort to collect as much info and as many viewpoints as we can about problems and issues," the postcard said. Once the issues are identified, the collaborative will determine which ones to prioritize.
Morris County consists of the city of Daingerfield (the county seat), Lone Star, Naples and Omaha, and the unincorporated community of Cason.
Registration for the town hall starts at 9 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. For information, email info@morriscc.org .