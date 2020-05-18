Most East Texas colleges and universities are planning to reopen campuses in the fall, while a few still are deciding what to do and some are starting in-person classes this summer.
LeTourneau University in Longview is set to allow some students to return to campus for in-person classes this summer.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Mason said in a written statement that health and safety will remain a priority to transition back to in-person classes.
“All of our online offerings will continue as normal, and we are planning on carefully phasing in in-person courses in compliance with state and local guidelines and according to all the health and safety protocols recommended by health officials,” he said. “In aviation, for example, we are hoping to begin in-person training and coursework as early as Monday, May 26, and we are diligently preparing for that.”
In a video on the university’s website, President Dale Lunsford said in-person classes and on-campus living will resume for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 24.
He said health and safety guidelines will be followed, and a committee is meeting to develop new policies that will be announced at a later date.
According to Kilgore College’s website, most Summer 1 classes will be offered remotely. The Summer 1 term begins June 1.
“Certain workforce education courses that require hands-on labs will meet on campus with strict adherence to (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” according to the website. “Students coming to campus will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to established social distancing and personal hygiene protocols.”
College spokesman Chris Craddock said the college has no plans yet for reopening campus for in-person classes in the fall.
At East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, President Blair Blackburn said in a written statement the school plans to reopen in August for fall classes.
“We will spend the summer disinfecting every building on campus to ensure that students arrive at a clean, healthy campus. In order to protect the health and well-being of our students, ETBU has elected to cancel all on-campus activities this summer to ensure that the sanitization efforts made for the fall are not compromised,” Blackburn said. “It is highly likely that all students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks while on campus this fall.”
The campus also is installing fencing around the school to control access to the university, Blackburn said.
“Additionally, ETBU is proud to announce the opening of a Health Services Clinic on campus in Bennett Student Commons,” Blackburn said. “This new health clinic — operated by ETBU under the leadership of an on-staff nurse practitioner, under the supervision of a medical doctor — will offer health services that address minor illnesses, minor injuries, screenings, vaccinations, immunizations, injections and basic pharmaceutical prescriptions.”
Wiley College spokeswoman Maya Brown said in a written statement the Marshall college hopes students will return for in-person classes in the fall.
“As this is an extremely fluid situation, we will continue to monitor information from federal and state health officials,” she said. “As we approach our fall semester start date, we will act with a strong emphasis on our students’ health and allow that to be the determinant of the campus resuming business as usual.”
The University of Texas at Tyler will remain online only all summer, but plans to reopen for in-person classes on all campuses in the fall, spokesman Lucas Roebuck said. The university’s campuses include the Longview University Center.
The university has a task force to create a plan to appropriately and safely reopen in the fall, he said.
Tyler Junior College spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said in a written statement that TJC will offer some in-person classes during the Summer 1 term, which starts June 1.
“Face-to-face classes will be limited to allow for physical distancing, and health and safety precautions will be observed in classrooms,” Sanders said. “At this time, we anticipate fall classes at TJC being close to our normal mix of face-to-face and online classes. Depending on the health situation, various precautions will be taken.”
Northeast Texas Community College near Mount Pleasant will continue online classes only during the Summer 1 term, spokeswoman Jodi Pack said. She said a few programs will be able to go on campus for clinicals or labs, with proper precautions in place.
NTCC is still planning what it will do in the fall, she said.
In Carthage, Panola College plans to reopen on June 15 while following social distancing guidelines, the school announced.
Staff will be working remotely on Fridays throughout the summer to allow for weekly deep cleaning, according to the college. Most summer courses will be online, except for those that require hands-on experience.
The college said it is making plans to resume face-to-face instruction in August.
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches is planning to resume the fall semester as normal when classes begin Aug. 24, Assistant for the Dean of Student Affairs Cole Muske said.
A spokeswoman said Jarvis College in Hawkins still has not decided on its reopening plans.